Superman Whistling Krypto In Next Week's Summer Of Superman Special

Superman whistling for Krypto in next week's Summer Of Superman Special with Mark Waid and Skylar Partridge from DC Comics

Article Summary Superman whistles for Krypto in the new Summer Of Superman Special.

Mark Waid and Dan Slott discuss Superman's past, present, and future.

Clark Kent learns to be a superhero as 15-year-old in Smallville.

Upcoming conflicts for Superman Family start with a special comic.

We have a first look today inside the pages of the Summer Of Superman Special #1 today, out next week. And it seems to be referencing a key moment in the recently released trailer and tease for the Superman movie out in June, in a sequence by Mark Waid and Skylar Partridge.

With a young Clark Kent and Lana Lang at the Kent farm in Smallville, sitting out on the porch. With Lana Lang seen helping the elderly.

Only for Clark Kent to spy some supervillainy nearby and transform into Superboy, and then to do the Superwhistle. Who is he whistling? Well, it's probably obvious, but this is one of the covers to the comic….

Krypto! And from DC Comics, Mark Waid and Dan Slott talk about the comic book.

Mark Waid: The Summer of Superman Special is a look at the Superman past, present, and future. I start the book with Clark as a 15-year-old boy, learning to be a superhero for the first time. What's that like, learning to use your powers at that age? What kind of challenges are you facing? We're bringing Smallville a little more up to date—it still has the rustic feel to it, but farms don't look like that anymore.

Dan Slott: Your section also has one of the greatest stars of the summer.

Waid: Krypto! I have been a Krypto booster my entire life, and to see the rest of the world finally understand what I love about Krypto—I'm so thrilled.

Slott: My section has the Superman dealing with the present. It's the wedding of Lana Lang and John Henry Irons. Through all three parts, including Josh's, there's some time shenanigans going on, and there's some fisticuffs. There's a lot. It's so much fun.

Waid: Dan, what is it you enjoy most about writing Superman?

Slott: The thing I like most about Superman, more than any other superhero, is there's the fantasy element that he can fly, he has so many powers—but the greater fantasy element is that he can do all these things, yet he's here for us. You feel good writing about Superman. There's a sequence in Superman Unlimited #1 where it's not about someone believing in Superman—you find out how powerful it is that Superman believes in you.

Waid: I have always said that the gods get their powers because they encourage us to believe in them. Superman gets his powers by believing in us.

Summer Of Superman Special #1 is published on the 16th of April, ahead of Superman Day.

SUMMER OF SUPERMAN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Dan Slott, Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

THIS IS IT! SPRING INTO THE SUMMER OF SUPERMAN! The Man of Steel and his universe of friends, family, allies, and rogues is in for some big changes, and it all starts in the Summer of Superman Special! Brought to you by Superman series architects Joshua Williamson (Superman), Mark Waid (Superman: Action Comics), and (making his grand entrance to the world of tomorrow) Dan Slott, this special oversize issue will set the stage for all the major events exploding throughout the Superman titles! When John Henry Irons and Lana Lang take their vows, everyone turns up for the big day–but trouble is brewing on the horizon, as threats from the past, present, and future kick off major new conflicts for the Superman Family. Brought to stunning life by the incomparable art of Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Super Sons), the Summer of Superman Special is the ground floor to the most exciting action imaginable in 2025! Retail: $5.99

In-Store Date: 4/16/2025

