Sure Pictures to Develop Cult Of Dracula Comic As A Movie

Source Point Press has reached an agreement with Sure Pictures to send their comic book series Cult of Dracula, which launched with a 10,000 point run and sold out fast, into development as a film project. Sure Pictures is spearheaded by producer Jerry Carita whose resume includes projects for Netflix, AMC, History Channel, Discovery Networks and more, including launching the Comic Book Men TV series.

Alongside that news, Source Point Press also states that they have made the move to switch printing of the series to the USA, after a number of delays his the series as a result of international printing and the current reduction of international shipping and travel. The publisher states;

Transparency is important to us. I believe that means trusting you all enough to share both our triumphs and our mistakes in equal measure. The Cult of Dracula launch was a success, but it was far from perfect. Being a small and very new company, Second Sight Publishing made some honest errors in judgement that caused some issues for you, our retail partners. The biggest of those was their decision to use an overseas printing service. As the creator of Cult of Dracula, I personally and sincerely apologize for those missteps. I understand that an apology only goes so far. It must be followed up with action for it to truly matter. Therefore, at my insistence, Second Sight Publishing has agreed to partner with an American printing service for all future issues and printings of Cult of Dracula. It is our shared belief that this will eliminate the potential for any delays on the printing and/or delivery of the books. If there is anything more that I can do to help make up for Second Sight's delays in delivering Cult of Dracula #1, please reach out to me at cultofdraculacomic@gmail.com . I am more than happy to help you however I can.

In the light of all of this, Source Point Press has extended the FOC date for Cult Of Dracula #2 and the second printing of Cult Of Dracula #1. Source Point Press use Corner-Box and Diamond for distribution to comic book stores.

Cult of Dracula #2 (11/18/20)

(w) Rich Davis (A) Henry Martinez (CA) Gyula Nemeh (VAR) Chris Callahan (VAR) Tiffany Groves Cover Price: $2.99 [28 Full Color Pages]

FOC EXTENDED Behold! The coming of the Brides of Dracula! They are the heralds of fear, the weavers of fate and the executioners of the blood goddess's will. Lies lead to secrets which lead to mysteries as Special Agent Malcolm Bram delves deeper into the Ordo Dracul. Lucy chooses a path that changes her life forever. Mina Murray finally comes face to face with the enigmatic leader of the Cult of Dracula and the demon that haunts her nightmares. Cult of Dracula #1 (2nd Printing)

FOC EXTENDED! Selling more than 10,000 units, Cult of Dracula #1 proved to be such a breakaway success that we rushed back to press for a second printing. This edition features all new cover art by Star Wars artist, Tiffany Groves! Her stunning artwork pays homage to the movie poster for Sharon Tate's Valley of the Dolls! It has the perfect vibe for Cult of Dracula's grindhouse inspired style!

A limited number of retailers may order store exclusive variant covers for the Cult of Dracula #2! Second Sight Publishing has relationships with a number or talented artists ready to create the perfect cover for your store! To qualify, retailers must order a minimum of 250 copies. Retailers who order more than the minimum will receive deeper discounts.