Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: digital, Sweet

Sweet Image Comics Digital News To Follow Dark Horse Comics' Sour

Sweet Image Comics Digital News To Follow Dark Horse Comics' Sour Lamentations

Article Summary Sweet Shop launches a global digital reading app showcasing 400 creator-owned comics from Image Comics with debut excitement.

The app offers versatile vertical scrolling and adaptable right-to-left as well as left-to-right formats.

Readers enjoy DRM-free downloads, in-app purchases, and a wide selection on Apple, Android, and global devices.

As legacy platforms close, Sweet Shop ignites a fresh era of comic innovation and elevated digital access.

Sweet Shop is a new comic book reading app being launched with Image Comics with a stated "singular goal is to make things less s****y for people in comics". And will include 400 of Image's creator-owned titles for its debut later this summer. Available on Apple and Android devices and Manga and North American comics will all be available on the app, and will be able to buy in-app or in DRM-free download format, available globally. There will be a few exceptions that I expect will be down to some of the IP investors of studio licenses that can get involved. It will also vertical scrolling and both right-to-left and left-to-right reading versatility for relevant titles. Readers can sign up for the mailing list to receive updates on launch, as well as announcements on new features and a growing list of fantastic publishers coming later in 2025. Given Dark Horse Digital closing, Marvel Insiders closing and Amazon Comixology closing to all common sense, it appears that someone is trying to step up.

In-App Purchases Purchase your comics in the app itself. No going to websites, no signing up for a subscription.

Purchase your comics in the app itself. No going to websites, no signing up for a subscription. Comics You Love We've signed up some of the best publishers in the business. Are you a great publisher and missed our evite? Email us.

We've signed up some of the best publishers in the business. Are you a great publisher and missed our evite? Email us. Reading Lists, Wishlists, and Reviews Curate your collections. Pick your next purchases. Share your thoughts.

Curate your collections. Pick your next purchases. Share your thoughts. Day & Date Releases Get your comics the day they're released. No interruptions. No shipping delays.

Get your comics the day they're released. No interruptions. No shipping delays. Offline Reading in High Definition Read your books on the go in the highest of definition and any format: Vertical, Western Format, and Manga.

Read your books on the go in the highest of definition and any format: Vertical, Western Format, and Manga. Worldwide We sell comics everywhere we can be!

We sell comics everywhere we can be! All Ages For publishers that allow it, share your comics with your kids. Let them browse an age appropriate store and request books.

For publishers that allow it, share your comics with your kids. Let them browse an age appropriate store and request books. DRM-Free Backups No sleezy tricks to lock in your library. For publishers who support it, get your books backed up by downloading PDFs in-app.

No sleezy tricks to lock in your library. For publishers who support it, get your books backed up by downloading PDFs in-app. Retailer Affiliate Program Shipments not coming in? Out of a comic? Send folks our way and we'll share in the spoils.

"Image Comics publishes some of the absolute best comics in the business, with a model that is wonderful to creators," said Kenny Meyers, owner of Sweet. "We are huge fans of the work they do, and couldn't be more excited to release their titles for purchase day and date around the globe."

New titles like James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh's Exquisite Corpses and Matthew Rosenberg and Stefano Landini's We're Taking Everyone Down With Us will join the catalog alongside popular ongoing series offerings such as the Transformers, Spawn, Ghost Machine comics, Invincible, and The Walking Dead.

Lorelei Bunjes, VP of Digital Strategy at Image Comics, added: "We're always looking for great ways to get our comics into readers' hands, and Sweet Shop is shaping up to be an exciting new option. We're thrilled to have so many incredible creator-owned titles available at launch."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!