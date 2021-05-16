Taking Loki at Face Value in Mighty Valkyries #2 [Preview]

Marvel has released a preview of Mighty Valkyries #2, showing Jane Foster confronted by More, the shapeshifting child of Fenris. Loki says More is evil and out to kill gods. More disagrees. Who is Jane to believe? Plus: Rūna will go to any length to get her fortune told! Mighty Valkyries #2 is in stores on Wednesday. Check out a preview below.