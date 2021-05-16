Taking Loki at Face Value in Mighty Valkyries #2 [Preview]

Marvel has released a preview of Mighty Valkyries #2, showing Jane Foster confronted by More, the shapeshifting child of Fenris. Loki says More is evil and out to kill gods. More disagrees. Who is Jane to believe? Plus: Rūna will go to any length to get her fortune told! Mighty Valkyries #2 is in stores on Wednesday. Check out a preview below.
MIGHTY VALKYRIES #2 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210566
MAR210567 – MIGHTY VALKYRIES #2 (OF 5) MOMOKO VAR – $3.99
(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Erica D'urso (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis
THE MYSTERY OF THE NEWEST VALKYRIE UNFOLDS!
The biggest new addition to the Marvel Universe finally fulfills a promise years in the making! On the planet of Perdita lives an ancient power – imprisoned. Leashed. Valkyrie goes to free it – and herself. And she must work quickly, for back on Midgard, Jane Foster has fallen into the sights of Kraven the Hunter! The killer stalks a beast from another plane, one whom Loki claims threatens the lives of every mortal. But there is more to this creature than meets the eye. Can the gaze of a Valkyrie reveal the secrets behind the wolf and his unearthly origin?
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-19
SRP: $3.99
