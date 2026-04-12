Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals, yellowstone

Marshals S01E07 "Family Business" Preview: A Federal Judge Under Fire

Along with a preview for CBS's Marshals, S01E07: "Family Business," we look at the May 24th season finale, S01E13: "Wolves at the Door."

Article Summary Marshals S01E07 "Family Business" follows the team as they protect a federal judge targeted by a car bomb.

Secrets surface as the Marshals dig deeper into the judge's family for motives behind the assassination attempt.

Episode 8 "Blowback" sees Kayce and Cal confronted by their military past during a manhunt for an escaped fugitive.

The May 24th season finale, "Wolves at the Door," centers on a conspiracy after a lethal attack on Thomas Rainwater.

We've got something special for you with our preview of tonight's episode of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan & David Glasser's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals. In S01E07: "Family Business," the Marshals look to protect a federal judge and his family when they're targeted for death. Their first order of business? Keep them alive. Their second? Find out why. Along with an official overview, we have an image gallery, trailer, sneak peeks, and more. In addition, we have the overview and images for S01E08: "Blowback," in which the Marshals hunt an escaped fugitive and Kayce and Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) deal with the effects of their time in the military. But that's not all! We also have an overview and preview image for the May 24th season finale, S01E13: "Wolves at the Door," which features an assassination attempt on Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) that leads Kayce (Grimes) down a conspiracy theory rabbit hole.

Marshals: S01E07 – S01E08 & Season 1 Finale Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 7: "Family Business" – When a federal judge and her family are the targets of a car bomb, the Marshals are assigned to guard them. Family secrets start to surface as the Marshals start to look into why someone would want this family dead. Written by Dana Greenblatt and directed by Gonzalo Amat.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 8: "Blowback" – The Marshals go manhunting after receiving a tip that a dangerous fugitive is on the loose. Kayce and Cal struggle to reckon with their time at war when a former SEAL brother, Garrett (Riley Green), drifts back into their lives as they hunt a vicious enemy. Written by Jim Adler & Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. and directed by John Dowdle.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 13: "Wolves at the Door" – After an assassination attempt against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater, Kayce protects him while the Marshals race to discover who's targeting him. When a militia attacks, Kayce realizes the conspiracy is larger than anyone imagined. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Chris Chulack.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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