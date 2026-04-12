Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Audacity

The Audacity: Here's Our S01E01 "Best of All Possible Worlds" Preview

With Jonathan Glatzer's The Audacity making its AMC debut tonight, we have an updated preview for S01E01: "Best of All Possible Worlds."

Article Summary The Audacity debuts tonight on AMC, blending dark comedy with Silicon Valley satire and high-tech drama.

Created by Jonathan Glatzer, the premiere episode is titled "Best of All Possible Worlds."

Billy Magnussen leads a cast navigating power, privacy, and delusion in the tech industry bubble.

Watch trailers, sneak peeks, and get a detailed episode overview before tuning in to the new series.

Set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley, AMC Global Media and Emmy Award-winner Jonathan Glatzer's (Succession, Bad Sisters, Better Call Saul) The Audacity is a darkly comedic drama that confronts reality, privacy, and the delusions fueling our ever-changing world. Starring Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, and Zach Galifianakis, the eight-episode series is kicking off its AMC run tonight at 9 pm ET/PT – and we have a sneak peek at what you can expect. Along with an official overview for The Audacity S01E01: "Best of All Possible Worlds," we also have an official trailer (above), a run of sneak peeks, and the official image gallery.

The Audacity Season 1 Episode 1 "Best of All Possible Worlds" Preview

The Audacity Season 1 Episode 1 "Best of All Possible Worlds" – Duncan, an almost tech titan, must prove he and his company are F-able. JoAnne provides therapy with benefits. Orson lands from Baltimore. The party for Dr. Green ends in a cat burglary. Directed by Lucy Forbes and written by Jonathan Glatzer.

AMC's The Audacity is set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley and takes on the warped dreams, outsized egos, and ethical lapses of the self-styled inventors of the future. In a world of jaded billionaires, psychiatrist-gurus, bio-hacked tech bros, AI labs, and disillusioned teens being optimized in elite private schools, an audacious data-mining CEO (Billy Magnussen) strives to turn insight and influence into profit and power. A darkly comedic drama that confronts reality, privacy, and the delusions fueling our ever-changing world.

Magnussen stars as Duncan Park, Sarah Goldberg as Dr. JoAnne Felder, Zach Galifianakis as Carl Bardolph, Lucy Punch as Lili Park-Hoffsteader, Simon Helberg as Martin Phister, Rob Corddry as Tom Ruffage, Meaghan Rath as Anushka Bhattachera-Phister, Paul Adelstein as Dr. Gary Felder, Everett Blunck as Orson Stern, Thailey Roberge as Tess Phister, Ava Marie Telek as Jamison Park-Hoffsteader, with Randall Park guest-starring as Gabe, the qualm-free CFO of a data mining operation.

The eight-episode drama comes from executive producer, writer, and showrunner Jonathan Glatzer (Succession, Bad Sisters, Better Call Saul) and executive producer Gina Mingacci (Killing Eve). Lucy Forbes (This Is Going To Hurt, Eric) directs the pilot and the series' second episode; Dan Sackheim directs Episodes 3 and 4; Dan Longino directs Episodes 5 and 6; and Alex Buono directs Episodes 7 and 8. The Audacity is an AMC Studios Production, with AMC Networks holding the worldwide rights to the series.

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