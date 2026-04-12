Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: DTF St. Louis

DTF St. Louis Finale Preview: Plumb & Homer Try a Different Approach

Check out our preview for tonight's finale of HBO's DTF St. Louis, S01E07: "No One's Normal. It Just Looks That Way from Across the Street."

Article Summary DTF St. Louis finale airs tonight on HBO, with Plumb and Homer facing lingering questions about Floyd.

Series creator Steven Conrad directs a pivotal episode as the duo tries a new approach to uncover the truth.

Tiger Tiger is gone, prompting Clark to propose a risky new plan, shaking up things in a big way.

Check out our updated preview and get ready for explosive revelations in the season’s most anticipated episode.

It all comes down to tonight, folks. As we head into tonight's finale of HBO and series creator Steven Conrad's (Patriot) Jason Bateman (Ozark), David Harbour (Stranger Things 5), and Linda Cardellini (Crystal Lake)-starring DTF St. Louis, it seems the number of questions that Plumb (Joy Sunday) and Homer (Richard Jenkins) still have about what went down with Floyd (Harbour) are still outweighing the answers. To get to the truth, it seems the duo will need to do a little course-correcting – and that very much seems to be the case, based on what you're about to see for S01E07: "No One's Normal. It Just Looks That Way from Across the Street." Side note? We're loving Plumb and Homer, and we need to see more of them – maybe make them the link between seasons? Anyway, here's a look at the overview, preview, image gallery, and more for tonight's wrap-up:

DTF St. Louis S01E07: "No One's Normal. It Just Looks That Way from Across the Street" Preview

DTF St. Louis S01E07: "No One's Normal. It Just Looks That Way from Across the Street" – With Tiger Tiger out of the picture, Clark proposes a new plan. After a series of revelations, Plumb and Homer are forced to question everything they thought they knew about the case. Written and directed by Steven Conrad.

The limited series focuses on a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-aged malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead. If that isn't enough of a premise to get you to tune in, we're not sure what to tell you at this point. And if the casting of Bateman and Harbour wasn't enough to seal the deal, the limited series also stars Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard, and Chris Perfetti.

HBO's DTF St. Louis is written and directed by showrunner Steven Conrad. Executive producers include Steven Conrad, Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists; Molly Allen; Bruce Terris; Michael Nelson; Michael Costigan for Bateman's Aggregate Films; KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl; Jennifer Scher for Elephant Pictures; James Lasdun; and MGM Television.

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