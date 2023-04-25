Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #7 Preview: Mutiny In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #7, Krang returns with a desperate mutiny plan, but can he overthrow everyone? Chaos awaits!

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE ARMAGEDDON GAME #7

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN231637

JAN231638 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #7 CVR B MERCADO – $4.99

JAN231639 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #7 CVR C EASTMAN – $4.99

(W) Tom Waltz (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici

Chaos Reigns! Despite the best efforts of Oroku Saki and the tenacious Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, New York City teeters on the edge of anarchy. The Rat King and his trio of terror have outmaneuvered the heroes at every stage, and now his vision of a world in ruin is well within reach! Soon, his siblings, the Pantheon, will have no choice but to play his game! Can the TMNT find a way to stop the apocalypse, or will disorder rule the day? It all comes to a head in the penultimate issue of The Armageddon Game!

In Shops: 4/26/2023

SRP: $4.99

