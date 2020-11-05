Thank FOC It's Friday and Knock 'Em Dead

Thank FOC It's Friday – and it's Knock Em Dead time. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

Hellboy & BPRD: Her Fatal Hour from Mike Mignola and Tiernen Trevallion brings back the Beast of Vargu.

Overwatch gets a new comic, Tracer: London Calling #1 by Mariko Tamaki and Babs Tarr

and How did Stranger Things/D&AD Crossover #1, and Giga #1 do? #2 for both are up for FOC.

Steve Skroce is launching his new series with Dave Stewart, Post America. This will be big.

How did Avengers #38 do? #39 is up – and is drawn by Dale Keown. With the origin of the One Million Years BC Phoenix.

Marauders #16 has Kitty Pryde taking on her murderer, the Black King.

Al Ewing and Valerio Schitti are launching their new Xbook, SWORD #1

Kaare Andrews is launching his own new comic book, E Ratic #1 from AWA,

is launching his own new comic book, E Ratic #1 from AWA, King In Black gets a new Namor comic, and a new #1.

Lumberjanes gets its final issue with End Of Summer by Kat Leyh, Shannon Watters, Brooklyn Allen, and Kanesha C. Bryant.

and Knock Em Dead #1 is the new launch titles by AfterShock Comics by Eliot Rahal and Mattia Monaco.

While from DC Comics, they highlight Batman #104 and Batman/Catwoman #1… finally.

