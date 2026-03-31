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The Absolute Joker's Suit Of Babies Returns In Absolute Batman #19

The Absolute Joker's Suit Of Babies Returns In Absolute Batman #19... but what exactly does it do?

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Article Summary

  • The infamous Joker's suit of babies returns in Absolute Batman #19, bringing new horror to the series.
  • Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, uses the bizarre suit for rejuvenation and possible transformation.
  • Revelations hint at the origins of the suit and Joker's disturbing experiments with life extension.
  • Scott Snyder teases even darker twists ahead as new villains and alliances emerge in the next arc.

It was one of the most gross and stand out images of Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, with Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, the richest man in the world, and owner of the Arks, gaining some kind of new life, new longevity and new powers, courtesy of… well…

The Joker's Suit Of Babies Returns In Absolute Batman #19
Absolute Batman #6

A suit of babies, rejuvenating him, bringing him back from near death, to new life. We got an idea about where they may have come from during the Absolute Joker origin issue of Absolute Batman #15.

The Joker's Suit Of Babies Returns In Absolute Batman #19
Absolute Batman #15

And what they may have been used for, with another glimpse of the suit…

The Joker's Suit Of Babies Returns In Absolute Batman #19
Absolute Batman #15

….and in use.

The Joker's Suit Of Babies Returns In Absolute Batman #19
Absolute Batman #15

And as to where they may have come from, well…

The Joker's Suit Of Babies Returns In Absolute Batman #19
Absolute Batman #11

Could he have been growing his own. And yes, the Absolute Joker does look different every time we see him. Though recently looking more like the classic Bruce Wayne…

That may be down to the baby suit as well…

The Joker's Suit Of Babies Returns In Absolute Batman #19
Absolute Batman #11

Jack Grimm, the nineteenth-century monster, rejuvenating himself with the blood of orphans, now growing the kids himself, and using the experiments of the Arks to create his most monstrous form…

The Absolute Joker's Suit Of Babies Returns In Absolute Batman #19
Absolute Batman #15

And now, at WonderCon last weekend, Scott Snyder confirmed that the Absolute Joker's baby suit will be back in Absolute Batman #19, stating that "it's the worst thing I've ever created…" I note that no one has requested it for an Absolute Batman exclusive retailer variant cover… yet.

 

Absolute Universe Crossover In November & Spoilers For Absolute Batman
Absolute Batman #19 by Nick Dragotta
  • ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19
    (W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta
    ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $5.99 4/15/2026
The Absolute Joker's Suit Of Babies Returns In Absolute Batman #19
Absolute Batman #6

 

 

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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