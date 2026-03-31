Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker, nick dragotta, scott snyder

The Absolute Joker's Suit Of Babies Returns In Absolute Batman #19

The Absolute Joker's Suit Of Babies Returns In Absolute Batman #19... but what exactly does it do?

Article Summary The infamous Joker's suit of babies returns in Absolute Batman #19, bringing new horror to the series.

Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, uses the bizarre suit for rejuvenation and possible transformation.

Revelations hint at the origins of the suit and Joker's disturbing experiments with life extension.

Scott Snyder teases even darker twists ahead as new villains and alliances emerge in the next arc.

It was one of the most gross and stand out images of Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, with Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, the richest man in the world, and owner of the Arks, gaining some kind of new life, new longevity and new powers, courtesy of… well…

A suit of babies, rejuvenating him, bringing him back from near death, to new life. We got an idea about where they may have come from during the Absolute Joker origin issue of Absolute Batman #15.

And what they may have been used for, with another glimpse of the suit…

….and in use.

And as to where they may have come from, well…

Could he have been growing his own. And yes, the Absolute Joker does look different every time we see him. Though recently looking more like the classic Bruce Wayne…

That may be down to the baby suit as well…

Jack Grimm, the nineteenth-century monster, rejuvenating himself with the blood of orphans, now growing the kids himself, and using the experiments of the Arks to create his most monstrous form…

And now, at WonderCon last weekend, Scott Snyder confirmed that the Absolute Joker's baby suit will be back in Absolute Batman #19, stating that "it's the worst thing I've ever created…" I note that no one has requested it for an Absolute Batman exclusive retailer variant cover… yet.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $5.99 4/15/2026

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