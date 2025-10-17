Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, grant morrison

The Answers To Life, The Universe And Everything From Grant Morrison

Grant Morrison shares deep insights on consciousness, reality, and our place in the universe.

Explores the connection between imagination, meditation, and perceiving higher dimensions.

Offers a hopeful vision for humanity, encouraging local positive action and unity over division.

Highlights the upcoming Batman/Deadpool crossover and details from Morrison's Reddit AMA.

Welcome to what is rapidly becoming Grant Morrison Day on Bleeding Cool. As comic book writer Grant Morrison gave a Reddit AMA to promote the Batman/Deadpool crossover from DC Comics, they are writing. And answered questions, a few of which Bleeding Cool has collated, cross-referenced and compiled with this handy tag. Including, well, what it's all about. And not just the comic book.

"I don't believe in the 'supernatural' but I know for sure that human consciousness has a direct link to a vast distributed intelligence network – possibly via the immortal replicating mitochondria in our cell structure. We all contain divided offspring of that singular entity, with its memory going back 3 and a1/2 billion years. Our individual bodies are temporary knots in space time that come together for a span of decades, if we're lucky, then untie and disperse to become new briefly organised forms elsewhere. As individuals we are like the living skin cells that comprise your body and die to be replaced in their thousands every day, while we continue on oblivious to their industry and sacrifice. Individual humans are flakes off a much bigger structure which can be accessed using various meditation techniques. Identifying with the large scale structure of life is possible and confers a sense of timeless peace, purpose and creativity, which some people may experience and call 'God'. In this way, we are all the eyes, the ears and the voices of God. You are already the physical expression of 'God' and as directly in touch with that level of being as anyone else. We're all in this together." "The entire physical universe is a churn of creation and dissolution – a Lego box of particles that sometimes become waves, or mountains, or trees, or you and I. The natural fear and anxiety that comes with being conscious and aware in decaying bodies of meat can be hard to overcome but there methods that allow us to connect more fully with the 'eternal' aspects of our being in time." "Close your eyes and consider the vast hyper-dimensional space that exists inside your head. A human skull is smaller than a football but contains entire universes, multiverses. We can picture the Earth as seen from space, we can zoom out to imagine the solar system and it still fits in there. We can imagine parallel realities, god realms, hells and alternate universes, without breaking open our heads. The inside goes on forever. Consciousness is a higher-dimensional tesseract space. Imagination IS the 5th dimension."

And sharing some positive thoughts for the future for all of us. I think…

"We're living in a time when fact and fiction have collapsed into one another, where Magical Thinking runs rampant, and reality dissolves into Sora AI and dancing furries on 'war-ravaged' streets in the USA. Everything is malleable and pliable. The people who think they are controlling this are themselves helpless passengers in a clown car that's coming apart as it hits the 21st century. Left and Right are creations of the super-wealthy, contraries designed to divide people and pit them against one another while the rich pick our pockets. When thoughts can amplify across the world in moments, we may as well use our imaginations to envisage better, more forward-looking ways of living together without major arguments on an increasingly crowded and fractious planet. World events, as depicted on our screens, occur on a scale that can only make us feel small and powerless. Instead of taking on planetary responsibility, do what you can locally to make the world you live in better for the people and animals and environment around you, and bit by bit, those zones of of positive influence might join together and make a culture.."

And buy Batman/Deadpool. Which goes to FOC on the 27th of October and is published by DC Comics on the 19th of November.

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! $7.99 11/19/2025

