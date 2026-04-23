Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: hulk, Hulk War, Infernal Hulk

The Hulk War Began In This Week's Infernal Hulk #6 (Spoilers)

The Hulk War began in this week's Infernal Hulk #6 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorham (Spoilers)

Article Summary Infernal Hulk #6 kicks off Hulk War as The Eldest’s takeover of Hulk pushes Marvel toward an Age of Monsters.

Juan Ferreyra confirmed his Infernal Hulk #6 cover depicts Tony Stark, teasing Iron Man’s major Hulk War role.

The issue shows The Eldest building a monster army and awakening buried gods, escalating the road to Hulk War.

Tony Stark unveils the new Hellbuster Armor to battle Infernal Hulk, setting up a brutal Hulk War showdown.

Yesterday's Infernal Hulk #6 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorham from Marvel Comics included this Foreshadowing Cover by Juan Ferreyra, which got a fair few tongues wagging…

As the artist Juan Ferreyra confirmed it on social media, saying, "My Variant Cover for Infernal Hulk #6, this is supposed to be Tony Stark!" This Tony Stark in this Hulkbuster armour, going against The Eldest, the dark god that has possessed the Hulk's body…

And heading into next year's Hulk event, Bleeding Cool got the word that Infernal Hulk, possessed by The Eldest, launches an "Age of Monsters" first by turning soldiers into a monster army, and then recruiting long-buried gods and monsters to its cause…

And it seems with Infernal Hulk #6, it has begun….

… you know, to add to Avengers Armageddon, Queen In Black and DNX…

Infernal Hulk #6 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

INTRODUCING THE HELLBUSTER ARMOR! When Infernal Hulk pushes Earth's Mightiest Heroes to the brink, IRON MAN leads an overpowered strike force to level the Living City and end the Age of Monsters forever. Will Tony's new HELLBUSTER ARMOR and the spear of the ONE ABOVE ALL be enough to keep him alive against the INFERNAL HULK? Or will he be corrupted like all the others?

INTRODUCING THE HELLBUSTER ARMOR! When Infernal Hulk pushes Earth's Mightiest Heroes to the brink, IRON MAN leads an overpowered strike force to level the Living City and end the Age of Monsters forever. Will Tony's new HELLBUSTER ARMOR and the spear of the ONE ABOVE ALL be enough to keep him alive against the INFERNAL HULK? Or will he be corrupted like all the others? AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN

Cover by DIKE RUAN

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

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