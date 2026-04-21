Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: hulk, Hulk War

SCOOP: What's The Deal With The Upcoming Hulk War Event (Spoilers)

We reveal what the deal is with the upcoming Hulk War Event and tomorrow's Infernal Hulk... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Marvel's Hulk War event follows Infernal Hulk, launching in 2027 as part of Phillip Kennedy Johnson's trilogy.

Infernal Hulk #6 unveils Tony Stark's new Holy Hulkbuster Armor as heroes transform in drastic ways.

The Hulk War storyline teases iconic heroes like Captain America and Spider-Man as monstrous figures.

The fate of Marvel's heroes and gods collides in a full-scale war sparked by the corrupted Infernal Hulk.

Bleeding Cool first reported the word from ComicsPRO by Marvel's then-SVP David Gabriel, that the third part in Phillip Kennedy Johnson's Hulk trilogy, Hulk War, it would follow the current Infernal Hulk series, which will conclude with its tenth issue. and a bridge series from then until 2027, Hulk War: Infernal Rage. And then in 2027, we get Hulk War…

Then we noted tomorrow's Infernal Hulk #6 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorham, had a "Foreshadowing" cover, teasing what is to come in the title, with Tony Stark arriving in his Holy Hulkbuster Armour. This is what he looks like on the main cover, giving it large, with wings, halo and an angelic spear to fight the Infernal Hulk.

But this is what he looks like in the Foreshadowing variant cover. And it's a little different. Some folk didn't believe that this was meant to be Tony Stark, Iron Man. So the artist Juan Ferreyra confirmed it on social media, saying, "My Variant Cover for Infernal Hulk #6, this is supposed to be Tony Stark!"

The Hulk Trilogy so far has seen horror elements, ancient monsters, and a confrontation with the Eldest, which saw him tear Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart, and possess Hulk's body to create an "Infernal Hulk", launch an "Age of Monsters" by turning soldiers into a monster army, and recruit long-buried monsters to its cause. Bleeding Cool previously asked, "As well as Tony Stark, will other familiar Marvel Comics names also be so transformed? Is that what this upcoming Hulk War is going to be about?" And now we can answer our own question with a resounding YES!

I told you there would be spoilers. We have a Fantastic Four Baxter Building in flames, rubble and goo. A crucified Captain America. And, through the streets of New York City, a giant, monstrous, red and blue spider carrying the corpse of a Spider-Man beneath it, A winged, skull-masked Harpy. The monstered-up Iron Man above. A massive brain in an one-eyed receptacle in The Vision's colours. And an Invisible Woman, who seems more like a portal to a cruel dimension. Are these the heroes transformed into a monster army for The Infernal Hulk? Or are these more elder gods, transformed into figures closer to Marvel's heroes to try and find a new audience, new worshippers? This is where Hulk War is heading. It's not just the Hulk at war, it seems, but the very gods…

Infernal Hulk #6 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

INTRODUCING THE HELLBUSTER ARMOR! When Infernal Hulk pushes Earth's Mightiest Heroes to the brink, IRON MAN leads an overpowered strike force to level the Living City and end the Age of Monsters forever. Will Tony's new HELLBUSTER ARMOR and the spear of the ONE ABOVE ALL be enough to keep him alive against the INFERNAL HULK? Or will he be corrupted like all the others?

INTRODUCING THE HELLBUSTER ARMOR! When Infernal Hulk pushes Earth's Mightiest Heroes to the brink, IRON MAN leads an overpowered strike force to level the Living City and end the Age of Monsters forever. Will Tony's new HELLBUSTER ARMOR and the spear of the ONE ABOVE ALL be enough to keep him alive against the INFERNAL HULK? Or will he be corrupted like all the others? AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN

Cover by DIKE RUAN

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

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