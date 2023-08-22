Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: alex maleev, clover press

The Marvel Art Of Alex Maleev In Clover Press November 2023 Solicits

The second of Clover Press’ THE MARVEL ART OF... High End Coffee Table Books is in their November 2023 solicits and it's on Alex Maleev.

The second release from Clover Press' new line of THE MARVEL ART OF… High End Coffee Table Books, to follow David Mack, is in their November 2023 solicits, and it is all about Alex Maleev. Here are the three releases planned for that month, as well as Kabumbo In Oz by Ruth Plumly Thompson.

THE MARVEL ART OF ALEX MALEEV

Features 12 full color amazing reproductions of key pieces of art from Alex Maleev, featuring Daredevil and related characters. Each print measures 11" x 17" and all plates are collected in a durable plastic portfolio. 12 Prints Full Color 11" x 17" $49.99 Advanced solicited for a 12/12/23 release

THE MARVEL PORTFOLIO OF ALEX MALEEV: DAREDEVIL

Features 12 full color amazing reproductions of key pieces of art from Alex Maleev, featuring Daredevil and related characters. Each print measures 11" x 17" and all plates are collected in a durable plastic portfolio. 12 Prints Full Color 11" x 17" $49.99 Advanced solicited for a 12/12/23 release

THE MARVEL PORTFOLIO OF ALEX MALEEV

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE

Features 12 full color amazing reproductions of key pieces of art painted by Alex Maleev, featuring characters from throughout the Marvel Universe. Each print measures 11" x 17" and all plates are collected in a durable plastic portfolio. 12 Prints Full Color 11" x 17" $49.99 Advanced solicited for a 12/19/23 release

KABUMPO IN OZ

Writer: Ruth Plumly Thompson • Cover/Art: Sara Richard

On Prince Pompadore's 18th birthday, his ca ke explodes, revealing a magic scroll, a m agic mirror, and a doorknob. The scroll warns the prince that if he doesn't wed a "proper princess" within seven days, his entire kingdom will disappear. He and the kingdom's wise elephant Kabumpo embark on a new adventure to the Emerald City to marry Princess Ozma. But when they finally arrive, they find the princess and her palace are missing! This is the 16th book of Oz, and the 2nd written by Ruth Plumly Thompson. This new hardcover edition of the 1922 book features a new cover and interior illustrations by Eisner nominated artist Sara Richard. No Oz collection is complete without it!

Hardcover 260 pages B & W Prose Full color illustrations 6.8" x 9.2" $29.99 ISBN: Advanced solicited for a 12/5/23 release

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!