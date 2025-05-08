Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute Superman

The Threads Of The Absolute Universe Intertwine This Week (Spoilers)

The threads of the DC Comics Absolute Universe start to intertwine this week ahead of the Absolute Crossover (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Universe storylines are beginning to connect ahead of the major Absolute Crossover in 2025.

Absolute Superman #6 reveals a darker, collective Brainiac origin and new threats emerging on Earth.

The Adepts of Oa and Blackstars gain focus in both Absolute Superman and Absolute Green Lantern #2.

Abin Sur’s arrival and Brainiac’s sinister plans hint at a more brutal and interconnected Absolute Universe.

Bleeding Cool has been reporting on the upcoming Absolute Universe crossover for later this year, which got a big tease for Free Comic Book Day with the Absolute version of Mirror Master visiting Absolute Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. And Scott Snyder saying "We had a big summit, Zoom-wise, all the Absolute writers. There will be crossover storylines in '25 between the Absolute books – the first three especially, 'cos they've been around longer."

We note that in Absolute Superman #6 this week, we got an origin of Brainiac. Or at least the Absolute Brainiac of Earth.

As one of millions of Brainiac, part of the collective, with the job of shovelling the remains of other Brainiacs that had been used up, killed, disposed of, it was never going to be clear.

For a Brainiac refuse shoveller, he was quite adept. Taking advantage of a situation, and rising in the ranks, he made to Earth. Where his upbringing clearly reflects his current viewpoint on life, the universe and everything,

Very nasty stuff. Working for Ra's Al Ghul, he is also looking into Absolute Superman, and has one person to ask. Himself.

And in getting the answer, we hear more about the universe.

The Adepts of Oa and the Blackstars.

And the Adepts Of Oa… might that be how you might describe those affected by Abin Sur in this week's Absolute Green Lantern #2?

With Hal Jordan, Guy Garnder and Jo Mullein…

… so what did happen to John Stewart anyway.

As Brainiac learns more about the background of this Superman…

And looks like he might be concocting Absolute Kryptonite, he is revealed as a Brainaic, an alien AI very much on the outs with the rest of them.

Abin Sur, it seems, is more locked in with Oa, as he deals with the humans and sets up the adepts…

Brainiac disposes of humans in just as callous a way, just with more pain to start.

The Absolute Universe just got a little more gross this week…

Absolute Green Lantern #2

by Al Ewing, Jahnoy Lindsay

Abin Sur has arrived, and he is here to judge all of the people of Evergreen, including Jo Mullein and Hal Jordan. But is this alien being friend or foe, and just what will his judgement bring? Absolute Superman #7

by Jason Aaron, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Rafa Sandoval

His stolen alien technology is at the heart of Lazarus Corp's global success. Buthe operates out of a seedy lair, packed with bottled cities…cities he tortures relentlessly, just to hear the faint chorus of screams. Who is the mysterious Brainiac? And why is he so interested in the Last Son of Krypton?

