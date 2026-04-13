Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: 3K, DNX, fantastic four, jed mackay

This Is What The 2026 X-Men Event DNX Will Be About… Also Blind Bags

This is what Marvel Comics' 2026 X-Men/Fantastic Four event DNX launching in September will all be about... also Blind Bags

Article Summary DNX unites X-Men and Fantastic Four to battle the X-Virus that threatens to mutate all humanity.

Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini lead the DNX event, with ties to the Age of Revelation future timeline.

The White Beast and villain group 3K unleash a virus, pitting X-Men and new foes against each other.

DNX #1 launches with a wave of exclusive Blind Bag variant covers, including rare sketch editions in September 2026.

Okay, so that's what this is. Just as Hulk War seems to be about the Marvel Universe getting mutated into horrific monstrous forms, and Armageddon has people getting monstrous powers, so DNX, the X-Men/Fantastic Four event of 2026, will have the X-Men and Fantastic Four team up to stop the X-Virus that caused the events of the future timeline The Age Of Revelation, from mutating mankind. And blind bags, lots and lots of blind bags. Here is the solicitation for DNX #1 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini for September 2026… though it will be previewed on May's Free Comic Book Day.

DNX #1 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Connecting Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

Virgin Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

Negative Space Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

DNX Collection Variant Cover A by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JIM LEE

Variant Cover by PUPPETEER LEE

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

X Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Blank Variant Cover Also Available

True Believers Blind Bag Also Available

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED!

The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area! The debut issue will be the latest Marvel comic available in TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS, each containing an exclusive cover not available for regular ordering.On Sale 9/2

"The latest in the two legendary super team's history of iconic team-ups, DNX kicks off when the CHAIRMAN, the misguided original Hank McCoy, A.K.A. founding X-Man Beast, and his Machiavellian group of supervillains known as 3K prepare to unleash a virus that will forcibly—and horribly—transform humanity into mutants! This long-seeded plan, built up since the very beginning of MacKay's hit run, hits the Marvel Universe with seismic repercussions that not only impact MacKay's continuing work on the franchise, but upset the very balance between mutantkind and humanity as we know it!"

"DNX is the next big milestone event of our X-Men run," MacKay explained. "Age of Revelation showed the future, and DNX shows that future's impact on the present! The X-Men and 3K are on a collision course that has been set since issue one—and only one will survive. And with the Fantastic Four joining the fray, this is going to be an event that will transform the X-Men dramatically." "I'm so happy to be working on DNX," Vicentini shared. "I love what Jed is doing with X-Men, and I've been telling him for a long time that I wanted to work with him. Now the opportunity has arrived, and it's an even bigger challenge because I finally have the chance to work on the Fantastic Four too! I can't say anything about the plot, obviously, but I want you to know that I'm very excited about what we're doing, and I'm sure it'll be something you'll definitely want to read. That's how I feel both as the artist and as a fan!"

DNX #1 TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS will only contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering. The main cover and regular open-to-order variant covers cannot be found in True Believers Blind Bags. EACH BLIND BAG CONTAINS ONE OF THESE VARIANT COVERS TO DNX #1

DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER B BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER C BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER D BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE X VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

ANIMATION VARIANT COVER

NEGATIVE SPACE FOIL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

BLANK VARIANT COVER

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

OR ONE OF SEVERAL RARE, HAND-DRAWN SKETCH COVERS BY SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS!

"Check out Kaare Andrews' "Hidden" main cover, with one version you see on the shelf and an alternate version hiding underneath. Open-to-order variant covers revealed today include Vicentini's epic connecting covers for all five issues along with pieces by Chip Zdarsky, Ryan Stegman, Marco Checchetto and John Tyler Christopher's latest Negative Space Variant Cover, which will also be available as a Blind Bag exclusive virgin variant cover."

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