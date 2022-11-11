Time Bomb Brings WesterNoir, Flintlock and Kia Wordsmith to TBubs

Britsh small press publisher who has been hitting the headlines recently, Time Bomb Comics, has a bunch of books WesterNoir Volume 2, Kia Wordsmith #3 and Flintlock Book Six, debuting at Thought Bubble this weekend. Here's a little look ahead, with a lot of Flintlock…

WesterNoir Volume Two

Josiah Black has been many things in his life: farmhand, cowpoke, sheriff, rebel outlaw, killer, drifter and now a monster hunter.

Under the direction of Mr. Caligary, Black finds some contentment, hunting hell-spawn critters that roam the land masquerading as ordinary folk, monsters who are preying on the innocent. That is until Caligary's motives are brought into question by Greta Anderson, the woman who introduced Black to the hidden world of monsters…

Volume 2 follows Black as he tries to find the depths of Caligary's manipulation and what that means for him and the monster hunter he has become.

This 176-page collection pulls together the now out-of-print issues 5 to 8 of WesterNoir. As with Volume 1 we've added extra pages here and there to enhance the story.

All pages have also been coloured with the moody palette of Matt Soffe, bringing an extra level to the tale.

Kia Wordsmith Issue 3

Kia Wordsmith lives in city where Magic and Science work in harmony, a city that has known peace for centuries. A city now at war. Bored by the city's attempts to carry on as normal, whilst its soldiers and mages wage war, Kia searches for excitement, and even welcomes a little danger.

Flintlock Book Six

Flintlock is a regular comics anthology series with a difference – each book tells stories featuring a unique range of genuinely diverse characters in an Eighteenth Century shared historical timeline. This period (1701 to 1800) was the era of highwaymen, pirates, samurai, exploration and upheaval. Those one hundred years encompassed some of the most tumultuous changes in world history involving some of the richest personalities and is one of the inspirations for the stories and characters that feature in Flintlock.

This latest volume has three stories behind a stunning cover by artist Gareth Sleightholme! Gareth is also one of the interior artists, along with Carlos Angeli and James Gray, with Rob Jones lettering throughout. The main attraction here is the finale of the Lady Flintlock series. Since Book One, the 1750s exploits of highwayman Lady Flintlock have surprised and thrilled, but following the shocking events of the previous chapter it's now time for her tale to come to a conclusion. Expect drama, intrigue, action and despair in this extra length 28 page story finale. Even better, the fabulous Gareth Sleightholme once again provides the astonishing artwork!

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!