TMNT: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution #4 Preview: April's Gamble

Check out TMNT: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution #4, where April must execute a desperate plan as gang warfare threatens to destroy the Resistance once and for all.

Releasing January 29th, explore the penultimate issue of the Re-Evolution saga.

TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman reunites the team for another NYC showdown.

The criminal underworld's takeover of New York City is ongoing, and the violence is escalating as the city is overwhelmed by gang warfare in the streets. When coordinated attacks threaten to fully destroy the Resistance, April executes an untested contingency plan, and her allies and enemies alike must flee to safety. With the city so dangerous, though, there's few places of sanctuary left. As Resistance survivors retreat to an old stronghold, the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles must reconcile the past with the present in the penultimate issue of the Re-Evolution story!The saga continues as legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman reassembles the acclaimed creative team for the next epic chapter of The Last Ronin!

TMNT: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution #4

by Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz & Escorza Brothers & Ben Bishop, cover by Escorza Brothers

IDW Publishing

7.07"W x 10.89"H x 0.1"D (18.0 x 27.7 x 0.3 cm) | 5 oz (147 g) | 60 per carton

On sale Jan 29, 2025 | 52 Pages | 82771403180500411

Mature

$8.99

Variants:

82771403180500421 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II—Re-Evolution #4 Variant B (Eastman) – $8.99 US | $11.99 CAN

82771403180500431 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II—Re-Evolution #4 Variant C (Bishop) – $8.99 US | $11.99 CAN

82771403180500441 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II—Re-Evolution #4 Variant RI (25) (Williams II) – $8.99 US | $11.99 CAN

82771403180500451 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II—Re-Evolution #4 Variant RI (50) (Federici) – $8.99 US | $11.99 CAN

82771403180500461 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II–Re-Evolution #4 Variant RI (75) (Escorzas B&W) – $8.99 US | $11.99 CAN

82771403180500471 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II–Re-Evolution #4 Variant RI (100)(Eastman B&W) – $8.99 US | $11.99 CAN

