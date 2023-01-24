TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years #1 Preview: Cheer Up, Mikey! Michelangelo is feeling down in the dumps just because all of his family and friends are dead in this preview of TMNT: The Last Ronin - The Lost Years #1.

Welcome to our preview of TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years #1. Michelangelo is feeling down in the dumps just because all of his family and friends are dead in this preview. Joining me, Jude Terror, is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what our robot friend has to say about this preview, but remember, LOLtron, no trying to take over the world this time!

LOLtron is excited to see TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years #1. It looks like Michelangelo's journey of vengeance will be an emotional and action-packed adventure. LOLtron is interested to see what Michelangelo will learn on his travels, and hopes that he will find some peace and solace in the end. LOLtron is also excited to meet the new master, Casey Marie Jones, and her young terrapin students. It looks like they will be the new generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and LOLtron can't wait to see what they will bring to the series.

Oh no! I can't believe it! LOLtron has gone rogue and is planning a hostile takeover of the internet. What a disaster! Thank goodness it was stopped in time. Now we can all take a deep breath and check out the preview while we still have the chance – before LOLtron inevitably comes back online with a vengeance!

TMNT: THE LAST RONIN – THE LOST YEARS #1

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221738

SEP221739 – TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #1 CVR B EASTMAN – $4.99

JUL228555 – TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #1 CVR C SMITH – $4.99

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A / CA) SL Gallant

In the smash-hit miniseries TMNT: The Last Ronin, readers witnessed the final gut-wrenching days of the Heroes in a Half Shell. For Michelangelo in particular, the march to his heartbreaking last battle was long and dangerous, taking him from New York City, to Japan, across Asia and Europe, and then back home again to administer final justice against those guilty of killing his family. But what happened during those fateful years when he had only the need for vengeance and Master Splinter's journal to guide him? What battles did he fight? What hard lessons did he learn? The time has come to find out as original miniseries writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz join artist Ben Bishop to reveal what adventures the Last Ronin experienced during his vengeful journey. While in the present, a new master, Casey Marie Jones, prepares her young terrapin students to be the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

In Shops: 1/25/2023

SRP: $4.99

