Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: Big Rig, Post Malone

Vault Wants Post Malone's Big Rig To Be As Big As Keanu Reeves' BZRKR

Post Malone's Big Rig comic covers from Daniel Warren Johnson, Peach Momoko, Darick Robertson, Corin Howell, Maria Wolf and Nathan Gooden.

Article Summary Post Malone's Big Rig comic launches from Vault, aiming to rival the success of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR

Features exclusive covers by top artists like Daniel Warren Johnson, Peach Momoko, and Darick Robertson

Big Rig is described as Evil Dead meets Mad Max: Fury Road, set in medieval Europe invaded by demons

Comic will see limited issues, deluxe variant boxes, direct-to-consumer editions, and a film in development

Vault Comics is very much hoping they might have a BRZRKR on their hands, and have announced the full line of variant covers for the hotly anticipated launch of Post Malone's Big Rig #1. The lineup includes some heavy hitters, including Daniel Warren Johnson, Peach Momoko, and more. An original story created by the 9 x Diamond-recording artist, Big Rig is written by Post Malone and Vault Comics co-owner Adrian Wassel (it's good to be the co-King) and drawn by Nathan Gooden of Barbaric, Brandon Sanderson's Dark One, and Dark Knights of Steel. Big Rig is meant to be Evil Dead meets Mad Max: Fury Road in this story set in medieval Europe, where the only thing standing in the way of the horde of demons infesting the continent is a mysterious armored 18-wheeler seemingly sent from the heavens.

​Cover A – Nathan Gooden

Cover B – Maria Wolf Bundle Variant

Cover C – 1:10 Corin Howell Bundle Variant

Cover D – 1:100 Darick Robertson Bundle Variant

Cover E – 1:1000 Peach Momoko Bundle Variant

Cover F – 1:10,000 Peach Momoko, one-of-one Diamond Bundle Variant

Cover G – 1:10 Daniel Warren Johnson Incentive

Cover F – 1: 25 Daniel Warren Johnson Line Art Incentive

The double-sized Post Malone's Big Rig #1 will be published on the 9th of July and goes to FOC in a couple of weeks. Depending on how Post Malone manages to publicise the title to his fanbase and the curious, those higher-number variants will probably be worth a fair bit. Vault is also shipping a Variant Bundle Box with exclusive covers, or at least a chance to get them. Vault will launch the story as a limited single issues series, with direct-to-consumer editions of the graphic novel available for pre-order in May, and shipping in October, and a retail release in early 2026. Meanwhile, Post Malone, Platinum Dunes, and Vault will concurrently develop a feature film adaptation of the story. The solicitation for Big Rig #2 is also in Vault's August 2025 solicits.

BIG RIG #1

(W) Adrian Wassel, Post Malone (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

Double-length — collects chapters 1 & 2! Post Malone's BIG RIG. THEY PRAYED FOR A MIRACLE. THEY GOT 25 TONS AND 18 WHEELS OF HOLY WEAPON. The Dark Ages…Demon hordes plague Europe as Hell invades Earth. The Six Petals, a secret sect of The Knights Templar, are in desperate need of a means to drive back the scourge and turn the tide of the onslaught. What crashes to earth is The Rig, a fully loaded tractor trailer. In the aftermath of its arrival, the only man left standing is an enigmatic former priest excommunicated from The Six Petals. He will become Trucker and lead the fight against Hell behind the wheel of a demon-slaying machine. Created by Post Malone. Written by Post Malone and Adrian Wassel. Drawn by Barbaric co-creator and Dark Knights of Steel artist Nathan Gooden. Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 7/9/2025

BIG RIG #1 VARIANT BUNDLE BOX Allocations May Occur (NET)

Limited to 10,000 copies! Double-length — collects chapters 1 & 2! MIX IN VARIANTS: CVR B – Main Variant – Maria Wolf (Guaranteed) CVR C – 1:10 Bronze Variant – Corin Howell (Guaranteed) CVR D – 1:100 Silver Variant – Darick Robertson CVR E – 1:1000 Gold Variant – Peach Momoko CVR F – 1:10,000 Diamond Variant – Peach Momoko, One-of-One Diamond Edition

BIG RIG #2 (MR)

(W) Adrian Wassel, Post Malone (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

"Double-length — collects chapters 3 & 4! Post Malone's BIG RIG. HEAVEN. HELL. HORSEPOWER. Trucker is behind the wheel. A crazy witch named Edda rides shotgun. And her sworn protector, Batu, mans the 50 Cal. One Prince of Hell is dead, but they've got more to go. If they can turn Leviathan to mince meat, maybe they'll have time to regroup and deal with the spies watching their every move…before Minos' army arrives. Created by Post Malone. Written by Post Malone and Adrian Wassel. Drawn by Barbaric co-creator and Dark Knights of Steel artist Nathan Gooden. "

$9.99 8/20/2025

BIG RIG #2 VARIANT BUNDLE BOX Limited to 1000 copies Allocations May Occur (NET)(MR)

(W) Adrian Wassel, Post Malone (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

LIMITED TO 1,000 VARIANT BUNDLES! Double-length — collects chapters 3 & 4! MIX IN VARIANTS: • CVR B – Main Variant (Guaranteed) – ?Jim Mahfood • CVR C – 1 in 10 Bronze Variant (Guaranteed) – ?Dan Panosian • CVR D – 1 in 100 Silver Variant – Luana Vecchio • CVR E – 1 in 1000 Gold Variant – Peach Momoko • CVR F – 1 of 10,000 Diamond Variant- Peach Momoko, One-of-One Diamond Edition

$59.99 8/20/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!