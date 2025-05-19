Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Vault | Tagged: money shot, Post Malone

The Internal Sea & Post Malone in Vault Comics August 2025 Solicits

The Internal Sea by Der-Shing Helmer gets a print version after its Eisner digital win, in Vault Comics' August 2025 solicits.

Post Malone and Adrian Wassel return with Big Rig #2 plus an exclusive limited variant bundle box for collectors.

Money Shot Big Bang #4 sees the XXX-plorers back on Infernalus in a wild, irreverent sci-fi adventure from Vault.

Fresh Vault debuts include Kid Maroon OGN and two new light novels: Unexpected Hero and Salvos launching this fall.

INTERNAL SEA MARE INTERNUM OGN

(W/A/CA) Der-Shing Helmer

*Eisner Award Nominee for Best Digital Comic* No man is an island, but Dr. Michael Fisher, a disgraced planetary geologist living on Mars, has never felt more isolated. The situation worsens when both he and Dr. Bex Egunsola, the station's newest biologist, accidentally break through the floor of an unstable lava tube into an ancient subterranean world… and they are not alone. $29.99 9/10/2025

BIG RIG #2 (MR)

(W) Adrian Wassel, Post Malone (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

"Double-length — collects chapters 3 & 4! Post Malone's BIG RIG. HEAVEN. HELL. HORSEPOWER. Trucker is behind the wheel. A crazy witch named Edda rides shotgun. And her sworn protector, Batu, mans the 50 Cal. One Prince of Hell is dead, but they've got more to go. If they can turn Leviathan to mince meat, maybe they'll have time to regroup and deal with the spies watching their every move…before Minos' army arrives. Created by Post Malone. Written by Post Malone and Adrian Wassel. Drawn by Barbaric co-creator and Dark Knights of Steel artist Nathan Gooden. "

$9.99 8/20/2025

BIG RIG #2 VARIANT BUNDLE BOX Limited to 1000 copies Allocations May Occur (NET)(MR)

(W) Adrian Wassel, Post Malone (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

LIMITED TO 1,000 VARIANT BUNDLES! Double-length — collects chapters 3 & 4! Post Malone's BIG RIG. HEAVEN. HELL. HORSEPOWER. Trucker is behind the wheel. A crazy witch named Edda rides shotgun. And her sworn protector, Batu, mans the 50 Cal. One Prince of Hell is dead, but they've got more to go. If they can turn Leviathan to mince meat, maybe they'll have time to regroup and deal with the spies watching their every move…before Minos' army arrives. Created by Post Malone. Written by Post Malone and Adrian Wassel. Drawn by Barbaric co-creator and Dark Knights of Steel artist Nathan Gooden. POST MALONE'S BIG RIG 10-COPY BUNDLE, LIMITED TO 1,000 BUNDLES ALLOCATIONS MAY OCCUR. BUNDLE MIX IN VARIANTS: Each bundle has the chance of containing any number of 4 different premium variants, including a hyper-rare, One-of-One Peach Momoko Diamond Edition variant. These variants will be inserted into bundles at random, and will take the place of the standard box Cover B by Jim Mahfood. Each issue will come pre-bagged and boarded, and collected into a single sealed box. MIX IN VARIANTS: • CVR B – Main Variant (Guaranteed) – ?Jim Mahfood • CVR C – 1 in 10 Bronze Variant (Guaranteed) – ?Dan Panosian • CVR D – 1 in 100 Silver Variant – Luana Vecchio • CVR E – 1 in 1000 Gold Variant – Peach Momoko • CVR F – 1 of 10,000 Diamond Variant- Peach Momoko, One-of-One Diamond Edition

$59.99 8/20/2025

MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #4 (OF 5) CVR A GARTH GRAHAM (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt (A/CA) Garth Graham

Journeying through space-time in a horny battle against an anti-sex despot has led the XXX-plorers back to the planet Infernalus, homeworld of kink king Acreius Fak. No fetish is off-limits on the planet that inspired mankind's vision of Hell. Grab your best leather boots and favorite whip–our heroes are turning up the heat! $4.99 8/27/2025

KID MAROON OGN

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Victor Santos

Back in print for the first time in over 75 years… the world's only hard-boiled boy detective — KID MAROON. From the shared genius of Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, Doctor Doom) and Victor Santos (Polar, Violent Love) comes an all-new Kid Maroon graphic novel, featuring the rich history of Pep Shepard's beloved boy detective, including strips long considered lost to time. Two years ago, Walden Maroon outgrew his small town, his loving parents, and the low stakes mysteries involving missing butterflies and stolen cookies. Since then, he's dwelled within the cesspit of Crimeville, where murders, vice, and corruption are the city's bread and butter. But at 12 years old, Kid is weary. When a string of horrific killings and arsons spring up in the streets, can he crack the case with his quick wits and slingshot? Or does Kid Maroon secretly yearn for what he's never gotten to be… a kid? $24.99 9/24/2025

UNEXPECTED HERO LIGHT NOVEL VOL 01

(W) Jaime Castle, Rhett C. Bruno (CA) Katerina Solomko

A new World. An ancient Power. A chance to be a Hero. Danny Kendrick was a down-on-his luck performer who always struggled to find his place. He certainly never wanted to be a hero. He just hoped to earn a living doing what he loved. That all changes when he pisses off the wrong guy and gets sucked into a fantasy realm straight out of a Renaissance Fair. Getting used to a new world is tough. It's even tougher when you're surrounded by axe-wielding barbarians, super hot elf assassins, strange magic, and a System AI that seems as interested in causing trouble as helping… or maybe just wasn't interested in being assigned yet another companion in the first place. Danny must adapt fast, turn on the charm, and learn to embrace his given Class if he hopes to master it and survive this dangerous new place. But he has a knack for finding trouble. Gifted what seems like an innocent ancient lute after making a questionable deal with a Hag, Danny becomes the target of mysterious factions who seek to claim its power. It's up to him, Screenie, and his new barbaric friend, Curr, to uncover the truth and become the heroes nobody knew they needed. And maybe, just maybe, Danny will finally find a place where he belongs. Perhaps, even where he'll thrive. $14.99 9/3/2025

SALVOS LIGHT NOVEL VOL 01

(W) VA Lewis (A/CA) KP Comics Studios

The Netherworld: it is a hellish landscape inhabited only by Demons, creatures born from the dark abyss. It is also the only world Salvos knows. Joining the ranks of newborn demons, Salvos is thrown into the violent, anarchy-ruled landscape of that world. To survive, she will have to learn, she will have to adapt, and she will have to evolve. She will gain experience to reach new Levels of power. Her curiosity aids her but her pride could be her fall. It is the nature of the Netherworld to avoid or conquer any threats faced— after all, the law of evolution is survival of the fittest, and Salvos is a survivor. And perhaps, eventually, she will leave this world behind for a better place. But… is that what Salvos even wants? This novel is an action-packed fantasy following the adventures of a Demon girl! It is set inside a game-like world with Classes, Levels, and even monster evolution, but it is not inside the world of a video game. For the characters in the novel, the world is as real as the real world is to me and you. Retail: $14.99 9/3/2025

