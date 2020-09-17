W.E.B. Of Spider-Man and Ghost Rider Annual Rescheduled For December

It's not just The Union #1 that Marvel has decided to reschedule for December, but we are also getting the Missing In Action W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1 and the Ghost Rider Annual #2 – though that has now been renamed as Ghost Rider: Return Of Vengeance. Here are the solicitations below, followed by the new Marvel Missing In Action List.

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

KEVIN SHINICK (W) • Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (A) • Cover by GURIHIRU

Peter Parker. Spider-Man. Scientist. Troublemaker?

Thanks to none other than Tony Stark, a new scientific research station for the teenage heroes of the Marvel Universe has just been completed – and Spider-Man just got an invitation to join! Working alongside some of your favorite faces from the MU and a whole bunch of awesome new gadgets, and with Iron Man keeping an eye on the them, surely everything's going to go great for the heroes, right? …Right?

Face front, True Believers, and treat yourself to this first issue in an adventure of the WORLDWIDE ENGINEERING BRIGADE!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GHOST RIDER: RETURN OF VENGEANCE #1

HOWARD MACKIE (W) • JAVIER SALTARES (A/C)

THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR – THE RETURN OF VENGEANCE!

MICHAEL BADILINO was a bad dude in life…and that landed him in Hell. But not just any old rung of Hell, a layer so deep it's reserved for those special enemies of Hell – one where a former SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE may suffer for all eternity! But eternity is too long to keep down the one who takes the name of VENGEANCE!

Fan-favorite GHOST RIDER creators Howard Mackie and Javier Saltares return to the saga of the Spirits of Vengeance in an all-new tale as Vengeance brings his own brand of hellfire back to the Marvel Universe!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/T+ …$4.99

Updated: Marvel Missing In Action List

Darkhold Alpha

The Punisher Vs Barracuda

Gwen Stacy

Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Bugle

Morbius

Black Panther

Nebula

Marvel

The Marvels

America Chavez: Made In The USA

How To Read Comics The Marvel Way

Dark Agnes

New Warriors

Infinite Destinies Annuals: Iron Man, Thor, Avengers, Guardians

Dark Ages

Silk

Although… there seems to be no Non-Stop Spider-Man in December – do we need to add that one back on again?