We Stand On Guard Sales Jump Ahead Of Incoming US/Canada Tariffs

We Stand On Guard by Brian K. Vaughan and Steve Skroce sees sales jump at Image Comics ahead of incoming US/Canada tariffs

A little bird (a Gray Jay, to be precise) has alerted us that Image Comics is enjoying an unexpected spike in sales for their We Stand On Guard original graphic novel by Brian K. Vaughan and Steve Skroce in light of the recent discourse surrounding Canadian tariffs and the potential of USA-Canada trade wars… Our source tells us that, in Amazon orders alone, more people have bought the book in the last week in Canada than all of last year combined.

A quick search on this title to find out why it's trending up all the sudden enlightens "This action-packed, critically-acclaimed dystopian is set 100 years in our future. We Stand On Guard follows a heroic band of Canadian civilians turned freedom fighters who must defend their homeland from invasion by a technologically superior opponent…the United States of America. Collects the complete series, We Stand On Guard #1-6." And back when it first hit shelves about a decade ago it garnered critical acclaim with the likes of CBC News who called it: "Direct and visually explosive." So the Canadians like it too.

It's worth looking back at now that the subject matter seems all the more prescient… With looming threats that the U.S. will take Canada as its 51st state, perhaps we'll soon spot We Stand On Guardat home on the shelf alongside The Art of the Deal behind the President when he makes his next move… or in the crook of Prime Minister Trudeau's arm when he slaps back. Also the book is not subject to tariffs for at least four weeks now.

It's not the only graphic novel that has been lifted by recent events in world news. Calexit by Matteo Pizzolo and Amancay Nahuelpan, published by Black Mask Studios has had a bit of a bump as Californians seem to be exploring all their options. And Joe Sacco's Palestine, Footnotes In Gaza and War On Gaza published by Fantagraphics Books are also getting massive upticks in attention… for very unfortunate reasons, of course.

