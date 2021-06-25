Werther Dell'Edera's He Who Fights With Monsters in Ablaze Solicits

Ablaze September solicitations… Werther Dell'Edera is best known now as the artist on Something Is Killing The Children, written by James Tynion IV and published by Boom Studios. Well, Ablaze has decided that this is the perfect time to start publishing his series written by Francesco Artibani in English for the first time, and titled He Who Fights With Monsters. Here's a look at the book and everything else Ablaze is soliciting for September 2021…

(W) Francesco Artibani (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

On All Hallows' Eve, a community struggles under the boot of the Nazi war machine when supernatural forces come to play a part in the conflict! From the artist of the bestselling Something is Killing the Children comes a Halloween tale that will send shivers up your spine…

It's World War 2 and the struggle between good and evil is in full force. In Prague, the great Bohemian city is being oppressed by the Nazi occupation and the population lives in terror, while the resistance forces try to organize themselves in the shadows. It is an almost impossible task. With the ruthless SS tightening their grip on every street and neighborhood with overwhelming might, only one hope feeds the struggle. A crazy hope, which rests on the fragile foundations of an ancient, monstrous legend…

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

(W) Maria Llovet (A / CA) Maria Llovet

First ABLAZE brought you the surreal, bewitching tale of Maria Llovet's Eros/Psyche…now comes Porcelain.

The appearance of a mysterious guide may be of some comfort for Beryl, but the more she learns about the Dollhouse, the more frightening and confusing it becomes. With no easy exit in sight, she must keep her wits about her and find the way out before she is turned into a doll herself and stuck there forever!

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

(W) Leiji Matsumoto, Jerome Alquie (A) Jerome Alquie (CA) Ramon K. Perez

LEIJI MATSUMOTO'S CAPTAIN HARLOCK CONTINUES HIS NEW ADVENTURE!

Underneath the ice, Harlock and his crew are about to be lost forever, until an attack on the planet's surface puts the person the captain cares about the most in danger, and he finds himself desperate to break free and save her before its too late!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

Discover the BEST of GORE from JAPAN!

Crueler Than Dead features fast paced and extremely graphic violence concealing none of the absolute horror…and requiring a strong heart and stomach!

No one knows where it started…but when the world finally realized what was going on, it was already too late.

When Maki Akagi wakes up in a lab full of corpses, she learns from a dying soldier that she is the result of a last-ditch experiment to cure humans of a virus turning them into zombies. Accompanied by a young boy who also miraculously escaped, she will have to try to get to the very center of a devastated Tokyo filled with bloodthirsty monsters. The dome located there contains the last survivors of mankind. And humanity's very survival depends solely on a few drops of this miraculous vaccine…

Inspired by Katsuhiro Otomo (Akira), The Walking Dead, Romero classics, and new zombie films like 28 Days Later, Crueler Than Dead delights in the meticulous gory details of decomposed flesh, with a wicked and hungry eye…evoking a modern vision of a zombie world that is terrifying, tension filled and unsettling!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 12.99

Third volume in the Bestselling series!

Award-winning Filipino comic, and soon to be Netflix anime series!

12 midnight at Metro Manila. Try to remain calm as you walk down the dimly lit streets.

If you are suddenly surrounded by a pack of dogs that appear from nowhere – these might be segben tracking down their prey.

Avoid the butcher's shop that's open at this hour. It might be a front for a gang of vampiric aswang.

Yet, there's an even deadlier threat to the city tonight. An ancient being that thrives on violence and thirsts for blood has found new disciples in this modern-day city.

Sacrifice has been demanded. Rituals must be executed.

When crime takes a turn for the weird, the police call Trese.

Trese Vol 3 "Mass Murders" contains five separate stories from the case files of Alexandra Trese:

1. A Private Retaliation

2. Patient 414 at Mandaluyong

3. The Fort Bonifacio Massacre

4. The Baptism of Alexandra Trese

5. An Act of War

BONUS: Features all new, redrawn artwork throughout and bonus case files material by creators Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 16.99

Alfonso Casas's MonsterMind is a very personal account of the inner monsters that live inside his head.

But who doesn't have a monster inside them?

Who has never heard that voice inside their head undermining everything they do? You're not good enough…You just got really lucky…There are people far better and more qualified than you…

In a very honest exercise, Alfonso Casas identifies and introduces his own monsters to his readers: Mr. Past Traumas, Mr. Fear, Mr. Social Anxiety, Mr. Impostor Syndrome, Mr. Sadness, Mr. Doubt…the pessimistic, the insecure, the self-demanding, the monster that keeps you from sleeping while you think of what you could have said back in that conversation two years ago, or that keeps you looking over the punctuation of every text message to figure out the tone lurking beneath the surface. All those monsters make up the bestiary of contemporary society.

But the anxiety generation is expert in more things: in looking inside themselves and their lives, and–why not?–in laughing at their own neuroses as best they can. In the end, if the monsters won't leave us, we might as well get to know them and laugh at them!

Anxiety is another pandemic, but the monsters dwelling inside us are funny, too (especially as drawn by Alfonso Casas).

BONUS: Includes a discussion guide to help readers further discuss anxiety

and find ways to deal with it.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 19.99