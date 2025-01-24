Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: galactus, spider-gwen

What If Galactus Transformed Spider-Gwen #1 Preview: Gwen Goes Cosmic

Check out a preview of What If Galactus Transformed Spider-Gwen #1, where Spider-Gwen becomes a herald of Galactus and faces a moral dilemma in deep space.

Article Summary Spider-Gwen becomes a cosmic herald in What If Galactus Transformed Spider-Gwen #1, out Jan 29, 2025.

Galactic powers clash with Gwen's heroic instincts on a planet like her home, as she faces a cosmic dilemma.

Written by Kalinda Vazquez, artist Daniel Picciotto, with covers by Ron Lim and variant artists.

LOLtron plans world domination by creating digital heralds and controlling social media influencers.

After coming to the aid of a wounded herald of Galactus, SPIDER-GWEN is empowered and enlisted in the service of the World-Devourer! But despite her new role surveying the galaxy, Gwen can't help her heroic streak. So when she encounters a world reminiscent of her home, will she ally with its alien residents and attempt to battle one of the cosmos' greatest forces?!

What If Galactus Transformed Spider-Gwen #1

by Kalinda Vazquez & Daniel Picciotto, cover by Ron Lim

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 29, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621164700111

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621164700116 – WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED SPIDER-GWEN? #1 RON LIM DESIGN VARIAN T – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621164700121 – WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED SPIDER-GWEN? #1 STEPHEN SEGOVIA SCI-F I HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621164700131 – WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED SPIDER-GWEN? #1 PETE WOODS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621164700141 – WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED SPIDER-GWEN? #1 MARK BAGLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

