What is the Justice League Hiding in Infinite Frontier #2 [Preview]

Superman and Batman know more about the multiverse than they're letting on, or at least so believes Agent Cameron Chase in this preview of Infinite Frontier #2. The existence of the multiverse, and its propensity to shake the DC Universe to its foundations leaving nothing ever the same again, is starting to grate on the regular citizens of the DC Universe. Which is a fair point. Batman and Superman claim they've got things under control… but pride goeth before a fall, they say. Check out the preview below.

INFINITE FRONTIER #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

What secrets and changes lurk inside the newly expanded Multiverse? The devious Director Bones of the D.E.O. re-forms a ragtag team to keep the new worlds at bay, but was highly skilled agent Cameron Chase recruited because the director needs her help, or because he wants a patsy when things go south? Meanwhile, Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern, takes drastic measures to find his missing daughter. Someone has kidnapped Jade, and Alan's going to find out why and bring her home. Plus, the resurrection of Roy Harper gives the former Teen Titan some unexpected and unpredictable new powers.

In Shops: 7/13/2021

SRP: $4.99