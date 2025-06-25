Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged:

What's New About The New History Of The DC Universe? (Spoilers)

What's New About The New History Of The DC Universe, by Mark Waid, Todd Nauck and Jerry Ordway? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Barry Allen narrates a revamped, unified timeline of DC Comics history, merging key events and eras.

The Sandman and Endless myths are now core DC continuity, with changes to Wonder Woman's Golden Age legacy.

Major retcons reveal Eclipso sank Atlantis and "The Superman Project" now replaces the Manhattan Project.

Icon joins the DC Universe, hinting at full Milestone integration and new team lineups like the Justice Alliance.

So the first chapter of The New History Of The DC Universe by Mark Waid, Todd Nauck and Jerry Ordway is published by DC Comics today. A new history of the DC Universe being told by Barry Allen, as he has travelled through time, though the extent of the knowledge he has gained from eras where there wasn't anywhere to stand on, and to include character like French Resistance leader Madamoiselle Marie, but not, say Moses, Socrates, Jesus Christ, Mohammed, Genghis Khan, or Ghandi does rather defeat the expressed purpose of the narrative device.

There is an attempt to bring all histories together here, in much the same way that Dan DiDio tried—and started to do—with 5G. But in doing so, some stories have to be twisted and changed in the telling. Here are just a few notables, all set before Superman lands on Earth and Bruce Wayne's parents are killed.

The New Gods are now Old Gods, their era long ago in the past before there was even an Earth.

The Sandman and Endless' histories are now full-on DC Comics continuity rather than a strand used occasionally for guest spots.

Hippolyta was the Golden Age Wonder Woman again, despite her name being Diana Prince in her Sensation Comics run. The idea of Diana being the first DC Comics superhero of the 20th century to emerge is gone. And Amazing Man is now retroactively a member of the JSA during WWII.

There was another "Justice" team between the JSA and JLA, the Justice Alliance, the name, if not the team, repurposed from Earth D, led by Captain Comet, Prince Re-Man, Automan, Tiger-Man, and Congorilla.

Icon is a notable member of the DC Universe now, which means that the full Milestone Universe is to follow.

Eclipso now sank Atlantis, which merges two stories, The Phantom Stranger story, in which God's wrath was initially known as Eclipso, responsible for the great Biblical flood, before being trapped in a gem. This is now canon as the same event as the Great Deluge, which sank the Atlantic. The previous Annunake meteor, blamed for the sinking, is no more. Also wiped out is Aquaman's New 52 lore of Atlan sinking Atlantis as his rule became more brutal. The Seven Seas are no more.

And we do have… The Superman Project, which seems to take the place of The Manhattan Project in DC history now, with eggheads Niles Caulder, Will Magnus, Martin Stein and Simon Stagg, scientists behind super powers… The New History Of The DC Universe by Mark Waid, Todd Nauck and Jerry Ordway is published by DC Comics today. What other changes have you noticed? Note them in the comments…

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1

(W) Mark Waid (A) Jerry Ordway, Todd Nauck (CA) Chris Samnee

LEARN THE DEFINITIVE HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE! In celebration of 90 years of DC, super fan and writer Mark Waid turns back time to the very beginning of the DC Universe in a four-issue miniseries drawn by some of DC's greatest artists and told by the newest chronicler of time, Barry Allen, the Flash! In our debut issue, Barry takes us from the very birth of the DC Universe to the rise of the Justice Society. The Golden Age of heroes begins here

