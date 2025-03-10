Posted in: Archie, Comics, Preview | Tagged: Betty and Veronica

World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #38 Preview

Check out World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #38 from Archie, where a cozy cabin getaway turns into a Friday the 13th mystery for Riverdale's finest.

Preview of World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #38: a Friday the 13th mystery at a cozy cabin.

Released March 12, 2025; Riverdale teens face eerie attacks and rising paranoia in winter hideaways.

Experience teen intrigue and secret suspicions that unravel the flawed nature of human trust.

BRAND NEW STORY! It's Friday the 13th and everyone in Riverdale is feeling a little superstitious! Betty, Veronica, Cheryl, Stacy, Nancy, and Harper are staying at the Lodge's winter cabin. But when mysterious attacks start happening in the dark, they start to suspect each other. Who-or what-is really after them?

WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #38

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN251121

(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) Various (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! It's Friday the 13th and everyone in Riverdale is feeling a little superstitious! Betty, Veronica, Cheryl, Stacy, Nancy, and Harper are staying at the Lodge's winter cabin. But when mysterious attacks start happening in the dark, they start to suspect each other. Who-or what-is really after them?

In Shops: 3/12/2025

SRP:

