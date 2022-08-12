X-Men #13 Preview: Kill No Eternals

Ikaris makes a deal with Jean Grey to help end the war in this preview of X-Men #13… but there's a catch. There's always a catch. Check out the preview below.

X-Men #13

by Gerry Duggan & C.F. Villa, cover by Martin Coccolo

THE INHERITORS OF THE EARTH? The mutants are the next stage of evolution. Evolution depends on a mutation of genes – the genes of the offspring deviating from their progenitors. Some would call the X-gene EXCESS deviation. Those people are gonna need to be taken down a few pegs.

