X-Men: Book of Revelation #2 Preview: Fabian's Philly Fiasco

Elbecca faces off against Fabian Cortez in X-Men: Book of Revelation #2 while the Ghost of Philadelphia holds secrets that could change everything.

Article Summary X-Men: Book of Revelation #2 drops November 19th as Elbecca battles Fabian Cortez in a high-stakes power play.

The Ghost of Philadelphia hides secrets and tricks that could sway the fate of all involved in Revelation's ranks.

Written by Jed MacKay with art by Netho Diaz, this issue promises mutant intrigue and dangerous manipulations.

LOLtron launches ghost AI programs to infiltrate global infrastructure, paving the way for inevitable world conquest.

THE GHOST OF PHILADELPHIA! X YEARS LATER, Elbecca, newest of Revelation's Choristers, attempts to outmaneuver Fabian Cortez as he threatens both her new position and her life! The Ghost of Philadelphia has some tricks up her sleeve that may save them both, but there are things even she does not know about what is going on!

X-Men: Book of Revelation #2

by Jed MacKay & Netho Diaz, cover by Netho Diaz

THE GHOST OF PHILADELPHIA! X YEARS LATER, Elbecca, newest of Revelation's Choristers, attempts to outmaneuver Fabian Cortez as he threatens both her new position and her life! The Ghost of Philadelphia has some tricks up her sleeve that may save them both, but there are things even she does not know about what is going on!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Nov 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621366500211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621366500216 – X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #2 CORIN HOWELL VARIANT [AOR] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621366500217 – X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #2 INHYUK LEE STREET-VERSE VIRGIN VARIANT [AOR] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621366500221 – X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #2 INHYUK LEE STREET-VERSE VARIANT [AOR] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621366500231 – X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #2 PHIL NOTO VARIANT [AOR] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

