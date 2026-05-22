Posted in: Comics, Image, Solicits, Walking Dead | Tagged: Ghost Machine, Hammerfist, massive-verse, spawn, Yiungblood

Image Comics August 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations

Image Comics August 2026 solicits launch Hammerfist, The Last Driver, Unfinished Tales, Bug Wars, Chachu, Death Vigil, Regicide & Yumi: 00EX

Image Comics August 2026 solicits and solicitations see the launches of Hammerfist #1 by Rick Remender and Steve Epting, The Last Driver by Sean Murphy and Simon Gough, Unfinished Tales by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, Bug Wars by Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar, Chachu by Iman Vellani and Marianaa Ignazzi, Death Vigil by Stjepan Sejic, Regicide by Patriock Kindlon and Ludovic Lalliat, amd Yumo: 00EX by Doug Wagner and Hoyt Sim, as well as GI Joe #25, Witchblade/Vampirella, and all the Spawn, Savage Dragon, Ghost Machine, Massive-Verse, Youngblood and Walking Dead you can eat….

HAMMERFIST #1

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART STEVE EPTING & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

COVER A STEVE EPTING

COVER B JEROME OPEÑA

COVER C NIC KLEIN

COVER D BLANK SKETCH ($6.99)

COVER E DAN PANOSIAN

COVER F ANDREW ROBINSON

COVER G (1:50) DANIEL ACUÑA

COVER H (1:100) ANDREW ROBINSON (FOIL, $6.99)

Meet MIKE DENTON: a dirtbag hitman, junkie, and absentee father who's spent his life chasing the easy fix—drugs, cheap sex, and murder for money—while failing the one person who still believes he can be better: his daughter. Now, on the eve of BLACK NOON—an ancient darkness that erases the light in all things—Mike has to drag himself out of the gutter, awaken a supernatural weapon powered only by love, and fight his way through the living embodiment of evil to save her. Reservoir Dogs collides with Evil Dead in a filthy crime story that mutates into a savage splatter-horror nightmare from New York Times bestselling author RICK REMENDER (ESCAPE, Captain America) and acclaimed artist STEVE EPTING (VELVET, Captain America) about an unredeemable killer forced to do the one thing he's avoided his entire life: stand for something other than himself.

AUG 26 48 PAGES FC M $5.99

THE LAST DRIVER #1

STORY/ART SEAN MURPHY & SIMON GOUGH

COVER A, B SEAN MURPHY

COVER C CORIN HOWELL

COVER D (1:25) MATTEO SCALERA

COVER E (1:50) RYAN OTTLEY

COVER F (1:100) SEAN MURPHY RAW ART VARIANT

COVER G BLANK SKETCH VARIANT ($4.99)

AMERICA, THE NOT TOO DISTANT FUTURE— NO ONE KNOWS HOW TO DRIVE…EXCEPT FOR HIM! As technology in America advanced, cities began creating the GRID—a robotic transportation system that not only made cars obsolete, it made them illegal. But an outlaw named "Clutch" has no choice but to get behind the wheel one more time. What starts out as a race to save his granddaughter's life quickly turns into a rebellion against technology, fascism, and the future of a divided America. Superstar artist and longtime gearhead SEAN GORDON MURPHY (Batman: White Knight, TOKYO GHOST, Punk Rock Jesus, The Wake) writes and draws this highly anticipated ongoing series.

ACTION/ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION

AUG 19 32 PAGES FC T+ $4.99 TRIM 10.1875 X 6.625

UNFINISHED TALES HC

STORY ED BRUBAKER

ART/COVER SEAN PHILLIPS

Finnegan Blake is one of the most successful authors in the world, but he can't enjoy all the fame and fortune anymore. Because Finn is ten years past his deadline on the final book in his epic fantasy series, and has no hope of ever finishing it. Until an old friend shows up with the perfect solution to his writers block. But their pact soon turns dark, as egos clash and old secrets emerge, leading Finn to wonder exactly what kind of deal he's made, and how far he's willing to go to get this final book onto the bestseller list. Most writers would kill for Finn's life… will he? The Lord of the Rings meets The Talented Mr Ripley in this paranoid thriller by the grand masters of comics noir. UNFINISHED TALES is this all-new original graphic novel for the Christmas season, from the red hot creators of RECKLESS, THE FADE OUT, KILL OR BE KILLED and CRIMINAL (coming in 2026 to Prime Video).

NOV 11 144 PAGES FC M $24.99

BUG WARS: THE COMING OF THE WARDOOM #1 (OF 8)

STORY JASON AARON

ART/COVER A MAHMUD ASRAR & MATTHEW WILSON

COVER B NICOLETTA BALDARI

COVER C JUAN FERREYRA

COVER D (1:25) CHRISTIAN WARD

COVER E BABS TARR NSFW POLYBAGGED VARIANT ($7.99)

The backyard battlefield heats up and it's even more brutal and bloodier than before. Superstar creators JASON AARON & MAHMUD ASRAR return to the savage suburban epic that feeds Honey, I Shrunk the Kids through a war grinder and marinates it in Conan-flavored myth and mayhem. Six months after the Yard ran red with insect blood, uneasy peace is shattered as ancient enemies rise from the Woods, corporate extermination forces close in, and Slade Slaymaker is dragged back into a brutal world where roach knights ride, squirrel armies gather, and survival means choosing your side in a war no human was meant to fight. Welcome back to BUG WARS: THE COMING OF THE WARDOOM.

AUG 19 32 PAGES FC M $4.99

CHACHU #1 (OF 5)

STORY IMAN VELLANI

ART MARIANNA IGNAZZI & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A MARIANNA IGNAZZI

COVER B (1:10) MATIAS BERGARA

COVER C (1:25) JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER D (1:50) CHRISTIAN WARD

COVER E ARTIST TBA STEALTH VARIANT

1979. Leila, a 19-year-old Pakistani-Canadian girl, stands on the cusp of adulthood, eager to experience the "real world" for the first time. With a head full of Hollywood dreams and a penchant for pulp novels, she ventures to California to connect with her estranged uncle—her "Chachu"—a middleaged, semi-retired private eye who gained brief fame after marrying the starlet he was initially hired to find. But when Chachu's wife goes missing once again, the two are forced on an impromptu road trip to track her down—with Leila navigating young adulthood and Chachu confronting his own mortality and regrets. Inspired by her own coming-of-age experiences in the entertainment industry, CHACHU is the solo writing debut of superstar IMAN VELLANI (Ms. Marvel), a reinterpretation of the classic neonoir private investigator story brilliantly illustrated by MARIANNA IGNAZZI (EXQUISITE CORPSES) and colored by JORDIE BELLAIRE (Absolute Wonder Woman).

AUG 5 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

DEATH VIGIL (2026) #1 (OF 6)

STORY/ART/COVER A STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

COVER B SOZOMAIKA

COVER C MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER D STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

COVER E (1:25) MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER F (1:50) SOZOMAIKA

COVER G BLANK SKETCH VARIANT ($6.99)

The smash hit series is back! Bad news: You're dead. Good news: You can join a band of Death Knights and help protect the world from necromancers and cosmic horror. The pay's not great, but you'll love your co-workers. So grab your spirit weapon and prepare for battle against the Primordial Enemy—join Death Vigil today! From critically acclaimed creator STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ (STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ, RAVINE, APHRODITE lX, WITCHBLADE) comes the exciting return of his creatorowned series DEATH VIGIL! The story of modern age Death knights locked in an ongoing war against the ever-growing power of the ravenous primordial Elder Gods. The only catch is you have to die first. Become a corporeal immortal Death Knight, and obtain reality-altering weaponry in the never-ending battle between good and evil!

AUG 5 56 PAGES FC M $5.99

REGICIDE #1 (OF 4)

STORY PATRICK KINDLON

ART/COVER A LUDOVIC LALLIAT

COVER B ATOMCYBER

COVER C KERBCRAWLERGHOST NSFW POLYBAGGED VARIANT ($9.99)

COVER D BLANK SKETCH VARIANT ($4.99)

A DOOMED MARCH THROUGH TRANSYLVANIA… A farmhand lives a simple life until village elders insist he set out for the capital with a dangerous stranger. Their mission? Kill the murderous viceroy of Transylvania! It's Dracula meets Berserk in this dark fantasy series full of sexy entities and betrayal.

AUG 12 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

YUMI: 00EX #1 (OF 4)

STORY DOUG WAGNER

ART/COVER B HOYT SILVA

COVER A NICOLETTA BALDARI

COVER C MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER D BLANK SKETCH VARIANT ($4.99)

Yumi is in love. Yumi is lethal. When her MI6 boyfriend disappears, Yumi storms the agency – hacking their network, dismantling their operatives, and setting everything on fire. There she finds her first ally… a fully AI Lamborghini that's built less like a car and more like a WMD. The anti-spy thriller begins here. From the writer of NARCO, PLASTIC, and I WAS A FASHION SCHOOL SERIAL KILLER.

AUG 12 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

G.I. JOE #25

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART TOM REILLY, ANDREA MILANA & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A TOM REILLY WRAPAROUND

COVER B JEROME OPEÑA & NEERAJ MENON

COVER C MIKI OKAZAKI

COVER D (1:25) FADIME YILDRIM STREETWEAR VARIANT

COVER E (1:50) MICHELE RUBINI & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER F (1:100) JONBOY MEYERS FOIL VARIANT ($5.99)

COVER G JOE BLANK SKETCH VARIANT ($5.99)

COVER H NIGHT FORCE BLANK SKETCH VARIANT ($5.99)

COVER I TOM REILLY FOIL VARIANT ($5.99)

COVER J ANDREA MILANA & ANDRES JUAREZ DIE CUT FOIL MASK VARIANT ($5.99)

IT HAD TO HAPPEN: G.I. JOE VS. NIGHT FORCE! Everything has been leading to this EXTRASIZED landmark issue as Joe battles Joe, friends become enemies, and the charttopping team of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and TOM REILLY kick off the biggest G.I. JOE story in Energon Universe history!

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

AUG 19 40 PAGES FC T $4.99

WITCHBLADE / VAMPIRELLA (ONE-SHOT)

STORY MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART LAURA BRAGA & GIBRAN FERDIAN

COVER A LAURA BRAGA

COVER B JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER

COVER C SVETA SHUBINA

COVER D (1:25) SVETA SHUBINA VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER E (1:50) JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER VIRGIN VARIANT

Detective Sara Pezzini is no stranger to things that go bump in the night, but she gets more than she bargained for when a mutated vampire comes to town, wreaking havoc. With no hope for an end to the bloodshed and terror, lucky for Sara, an expert in all things Nosferatu is hot on its trail – the legendary Vampirella! But with Sara infected from the mutant bloodsucker's bite, will Vampi stake first and ask questions later? Two titans of comics clash in this oversized issue featuring two comics icons who must work together to battle a terror greater than themselves! From WITCHBLADE series writer MARGUERITE BENNETT (ODIN, Bombshells, Batwoman) with WITCHBLADE fan favorite artist and alumni LAURA BRAGA (Future State: The Next Batman, Captain Marvel, Dazzler) returns to bring these two warriors together in an epic one-shot!

AUG 26 48 PAGES FC T+ $5.99

HORNSBY & HALO #15

STORY PETER J. TOMASI

ART/COVER A PETER SNEJBJERG & JOHN KALISZ

COVER B FRANCIS PORTELA & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C FRANCIS MANAPUL (DESIGN SKETCH VARIANT)

"THE DEADTONES," Part One Spinning out of the wildly popular "Who Are the Unbelievables?" crossover, Rose Hornsby and Zach Halo cross paths with other supernatural beings hidden in plain sight: the rock band called The Deadtones! Plus: What is the temperature of evil, and how will it turn on the heat for Rose and Zach?

AUG 19 24 PAGES FC T $3.99

RADIANT BLACK #44

STORY KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK

ART MARCELO COSTA

COVER A DANIEL BAYLISS

COVER B KELLY McMAHON CONNECTING VARIANT

COVER C (1:25) DANIEL BAYLISS

The road to RADIANT BLACK #50 begins here! An urgent mission awaits Radiant Black—but as Chicago spirals into civil war, where will Marshall turn his attention first?

SUPERHEROES, SCIENCE FICTION

AUG 26 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

ROGUE SUN #36

STORY RYAN PARROTT & NICK COTTON

ART ABEL

COVER A MARCO RENNA

COVER B (1:25) MARCO RENNA

Everything can be changed. Everything can be fixed. If at first you don't succeed, try, try again—try again—again—try, try aga—don't succeed—don't— YOU make the decisions in an unmissable special issue of ROGUE SUN!

SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE

AUG 19 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

BADROCK #2

STORY/COVERS B & C ROB LIEFELD

ART/COVER A SETH DAMOOSE

COVER D BRETT BEAN

Here Be Monsters! Badrock's attempt to save his mother unleashes an all new monster threat!

SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE

AUG 19 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

BLOOD & THUNDER #16

STORY BENITO CERENO

ART E.J. SU & MICHELE "MSASSYK" ASSARASAKORN

COVER A E.J. SU & DEE CUNNIFFE

COVER B NICK ROCHE & JOSH BURCHAM

COVER C (1:10) KAREN S. DARBOE

COVER D (1:25) PETE WOODS (CONNECTING)

WHAT HAPPENED TO THUNDER? Everyone's favorite sentient firearm may well start a revolution of his own if his best friend—AKA Blood—can get to him in time.

SCIENCE FICTION, CRIME & MYSTERY

AUG 12 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

CAPES #10

STORY BENITO CERENO & ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART MARK ENGLERT & CORY WALKER

COVER A MARK ENGLERT

COVER B CONOR HUGHES

COVER C GLEB MELNIKOV

COVER D ITO

COVER E SANFORD GREENE CONNECTING COVER VARIANT

BOLT VS. KID THOR! Former teammates Bolt and Kid Thor settle their differences. With fists. Plus: the next chapter of Ella Mental's super adventures continue from ROBERT KIRKMAN & CORY WALKER!

SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

AUG 26 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

CORPSE KNIGHT #5 (OF 6)

STORY MICHAEL CHAVES

ART/COVER A MATTHEW ROBERTS & RICO RENZI

COVER B LEWIS LAROSA & RICO RENZI

COVER C (1:10) TONČI ZONJIĆ STORYBOOK VARIANT

COVER D (1:25) NIMIT MALAVIA STAINED GLASS VARIANT

COVER E (1:50) STEVE BEACH

The true nature of the Corpse Knight is revealed as Foy's plans take a dark turn.

HORROR, HISTORICAL FICTION, FANTASY

AUG 26 24 PAGES FC M $3.99

THE CURSE OF SHERLEE JOHNSON #7

STORY DANIEL HENRIQUES

ART/COVER A JONATHAN GLAPION

COVER B CHRIS STEVENS

COVER C JONATHAN GLAPION VIRGIN VARIANT

Sherlee and the group are finally granted entry into the Carrier of Cities, but that puts them exactly where Beliafon wants them. As he digs into their minds, some of the answers Sherlee's been chasing finally come to light… and they're not what she expected to find.

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR

AUG 26 24 PAGES FC T $3.99

DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #17 (RES)

STORY JIMMY PALMIOTI

ART JORDI ARMENGOL

COVER A PATRIC REYNOLDS

COVER B PATRIC REYNOLDS B&W VARIANT

Zyanya has fallen to the darkness. She fights a battle for her very soul, and there is nothing that the Gunslinger can do to help.

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR, WESTERN

AUG 12 24 PAGES FC T+ $6.99

DIE: LOADED #8

STORY KIERON GILLEN

ART/COVER A STEPHANIE HANS

COVER B STEPHANE PERGER

The party is pursued by monsters, and runs to a realm of piracy. Remember – the black spot means death, and dice are covered with them.

FANTASY/DARK FANTASY, HORROR

AUG 12 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

DO A POWERBOMB BLACK AND WHITE #2 (OF 3)

STORY/ART/COVERS A-C DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

COVER D DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & JB ROE

LONA STEEL ROSE AND COBRASUN HAVE DECIDED TO TEAM UP! But after seeing just what kind of wrestlers they're up against, they may have gotten more than they bargained for! Collects DO A POWERBOMB # 3-4 in one all-new, black and white format! RING THE BELL!

ACTION/ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION

AUG 26 64 PAGES BW T+ $6.99

D'ORC #7

STORY/ART/COVER A BRETT BEAN

COVER B FRANK CHO

D'orc finds himself in the dark realms with a bad case of swamp ass. And by swamp ass, I mean Bog Monsters. Many of them. They aim on dragging him and the nice lady on the lake down into the depths with them. Will D'ORC escape with the help of Chicken and Shield, or will the very life of him be drained?

FANTASY, SATIRE

AUG 12 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

EXQUISITE CORPSES: RASCAL RANDY #2 (OF 5)

STORY TYLER BOSS

ART DYLAN BURNETT & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A DYLAN BURNETT

COVER B (1:10) TYLER BOSS

COVER C MICHAEL WALSH COLLECTIBLE CARD POLYBAGGED VARIANT ($5.99)

COVER D (1:25) JOE PALMER

COVER E (1:50) ROB GUILLORY

In 1920s New York, a plucky young animator named Elias Friedman dreams of becoming a world-famous cartoonist… and soon, his creation Rascal Randy makes that dream a reality. But as the fluffy rabbit takes the country by storm, a sinister underbelly reveals itself — and its impact will reverberate throughout history, all the way to present-day Aurora Springs. TYLER BOSS (UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA), DYLAN BURNETT (ARCADE KINGS), and JORDIE BELLAIRE (Absolute Wonder Woman) bring you the next installment of Rascal Randy's deadly origin story!

HORROR

AUG 12 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

THE EYE COLLECTOR #3

STORY JONATHAN BALL & GMB CHOMICHUK

ART/COVERS A & B GMB CHOMICHUK

THE EYE COLLECTOR REVEALS ITS SPECTRAL NATURE AND INTEREST IN CLARA. To protect her, Nathan must investigate its connection with Father and figure out what the monster wants. The children make a sudden, impulsive plan, which runs up against the creature's careful, ancient plans. Can they stay out of sight?

HORROR, SUPERNATURAL, FANTASY

AUG 26 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

FINAL BOSS #9

STORY/COVER A TYLER KIRKHAM

ART TYLER KIRKHAM & DAVID MILLER & IFANSYAH NOOR

COVER B ANDREW MANGUM

COVER D (1:25) ANDREW MANGUM

COVER E (1:50) TYLER KIRKHAM (VIRGIN VARIANT)

COVER F (1:100) ANDREW MANGUM (SPOT FOIL VIRGIN VARIANT, $4.99)

Generational links are surfacing between Tommy and his grandfather's ancient discoveries. But as the past unfolds, the ruthless Dragod and the Cold-Bloods sink their venomous teeth into Tommy and his loyal companion, Rabak. Plunged into deep water, the duo must summon every ounce of strength and skill just to survive.

ACTION/ADVENTURE

AUG 26 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #331

STORY LARRY HAMA

ARTIST PAUL PELLETIER, TONY KORDOS & FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A LEE WEEKS & DAVE STEWART

COVER B LEE WEEKS

COVER C NIMIT MALAVIA SECRET DOSSIER VARIANT

SNAKE-EYES VS. SNAKE-EYES! Snake-Eyes is in danger. ALL of them!

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

AUG 12 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #109 HAMA FILES EDITION

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART JOHN STATEMA, TIM DZON, RANDY EMBERLIN & BOB SHAREN

COVER A LEE WEEKS

COVER B CHRIS MOONEYHAM

COVER C LEE WEEKS FOIL VARIANT ($4.99)

THE MOST SHOCKING ISSUE EVER "DEATH IN THE DESERT" was the truly landmark issue of G.I. JOE that showed no character was truly safe. This is your chance to see why this story changed how readers would forever see the series. Every HAMA FILES EDITION will feature a special letter from LARRY HAMA, offering new behind the scenes information and special insights into the most iconic issues of G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO printed on deluxe newsprint.

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

AUG 26 24 PAGES FC T $3.99

GHOST MACHINE: THE OFFICIAL GUIDEBOOK #5 (OF 5)

STORY GEOFF JOHNS, MAYTAL ZCHUT, LAMONT MAGEE, PETER J. TOMASI, & BRAD MELTZER

ART IVAN REIS & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON WRAPAROUND

COVER B BRYAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON WRAPAROUND VARIANT

COVER C IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON WRAPAROUND VARIANT

Take a walk to Hyde Street…the Residents would love to have you! This concluding issue to this limited series answers all your Hyde Street questions and more, collecting all-new entries debuting all-new characters and stories for the first time! With interior character art from Ghost Machine's all-star artists, don't miss the outstanding classic homage covers that let you decide what '80s-inspired guidebook look you want to collect!

HORROR, REFERENCE

AUG 5 24 PAGES FC T $3.99

GHOST PEPPER #14

STORY LUDO LULLABI

ART / COVER A LUDO LULLABI & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER B ITO

COVER C CLIFF RATHBURN

COVER D (1:25) BEN OLIVER

COVER E (1:50) GUILLAUME SINGELIN

As the Cinder's rampage continues, Loloi rallies the Eclipse Makers, while Bataar must make an impossible decision…

ACTION/ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION

AUG 26 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #57

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART/COVER A CARLO BARBERI

COVER B CARLO BARBERI B&W VARIANT

Welcome to Clown Town! While Gunslinger tries to protect the people of Spring Valley, he gets sidetracked by visions of long-past kills. Dakota is still desperate to get answers from her father. Meanwhile, Regulators Risa and Cassius are assigned to dispatch an ailing doctor whose time had already run out.

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR, WESTERN

AUG 19 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

IF DESTRUCTION BE OUR LOT #4

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG & MARK ELIJAH ROSENBERG

ART/COVER A ANDY MACDONALD & FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER B MALACHI WARD

COVER C (1:10) MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER D (1:25) CHLOE BRAILSFORD

Abe can't stop seeing her everywhere he looks. Electricity addiction really is no laughing matter. Can he kick the habit before he gets junked? Maybe a trip outside the walls will help Abe clear his circuits…or just clog his gears to a standstill. The breakout hit of the summer is about to enter a whole new world.

SCIENCE FICTION, DYSTOPIAN

AUG 19 40 PAGES FC M $4.99

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #12

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART/COVER A RYAN OTTLEY & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B LEINIL YU & ROMULO FAJARDO JR

COVER C (1:10) CHRIS BURNHAM & BRIAN REBER CONNECTING COVER VARIANT

COVER D (1:25) RILEY ROSSMO

COVER E (1:50) MIKI MONTLLÓ

COVER F (1:100) TONI FEJZULA

Seriously… did you think they'd only fight for two issues?

SUPERHERO, MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

AUG 19 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

KAYA #37

STORY/ART/COVER A WES CRAIG

COVER B SWEENEY BOO

In a desperate attempt to escape an angry mob, Kaya comes face to face with a much greater threat. To the distant north, Jin must finally decide his fate for himself. And the twin threats of the Dragon-God and the Great Oracle have finally been awakened! Bravery is put to its greatest test in the shocking finale to Kaya's sixth epic story arc!

ACTION/ADVENTURE, FANTASY

AUG 12 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

KING SPAWN #58 (RES)

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER A SHAWN CRYSTAL

COVER B SHAWN CRYSTAL VIRGIN VARIANT

Al Simmons has finally been coaxed out of hiding and is hunting the creature responsible for the deaths of his friends. He knows that this battle could be the end of him.

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR

AUG 26 24 PAGES FC T $3.99

LADY MECHANIKA: THE MECHANICAL MENAGERIE #4 (OF 4)

STORY MADELEINE HOLLY-ROSING

ART JOE BENITEZ & MARTIN MONTIEL

COVER A JOE BENITEZ, MARTIN MONTIEL & SABINE RICH

COVER B JOE BENITEZ & SABINE RICH

COVER C (1:10) JOE BENITEZ & MARTIN MONTIEL

Trapped in the World of Whimzies with no way out, Mr. Lewis, Fred, and Allie need help – fast! Can Lady Mechanika save them before the clock runs out? Don't miss the action-packed (and totally ad-free!) finale of The Mechanical Menagerie!

STEAMPUNK, ACTION/ADVENTURE

AUG 19 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

M1: MONSTER RACING LEAGUE #3

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART STEVE EPTING & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

COVER A STEVE EPTING

COVER B JEROME OPEÑA

COVER C NIC KLEIN

COVER D BLANK SKETCH ($6.99)

COVER E DAN PANOSIAN

COVER F ANDREW ROBINSON

COVER G (1:50) DANIEL ACUÑA

COVER H (1:100) ANDREW ROBINSON (FOIL, $6.99)

Meet MIKE DENTON: a dirtbag hitman, junkie, and absentee father who's spent his life chasing the easy fix—drugs, cheap sex, and murder for money—while failing the one person who still believes he can be better: his daughter. Now, on the eve of BLACK NOON—an ancient darkness that erases the light in all things—Mike has to drag himself out of the gutter, awaken a supernatural weapon powered only by love, and fight his way through the living embodiment of evil to save her. Reservoir Dogs collides with Evil Dead in a filthy crime story that mutates into a savage splatter-horror nightmare from New York Times bestselling author RICK REMENDER (ESCAPE, Captain America) and acclaimed artist STEVE EPTING (VELVET, Captain America) about an unredeemable killer forced to do the one thing he's avoided his entire life: stand for something other than himself.

ACTION/ADVENTURE, CRIME, HORROR

AUG 26 48 PAGES FC M $5.99

M.A.S.K. #3

STORY DAN WATTERS

ART PYE PARR & PIERLUIGI CASOLINO

COVER A PYE PARR

COVER B KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

COVER C LUCAS MEYER

COVER D (1:25) ALAN QUAH

COVER E (1:50) E.J. SU

THE ACTION-PACKED ENERGON UNIVERSE SERIES CONTINUES! Miles Mayhem—are you ready to destroy the world? What secret is Mayhem hiding, even from V.E.N.O.M.? You don't want to wait for a second printing to grab this issue!!!

ACTION/ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN

AUG 5 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

NIGHTS #20

STORY WYATT KENNEDY

ART/COVER LUIGI FORMISANO

A COMING OF (R)AGE STORY After last issue's shocking reveal, CHIMERA and the enigmatic Moriel arrive to capture Vince but will have to contend with his newfound apocalyptic powers.Their backs against the wall, only one choice remains for our heroes. Goodbye, Santo Pedro. Nothing will ever be the same again.

FANTASY, HORROR

AUG 19 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

ODIN #4 (OF 9)

STORY MARGUERITE BENNETT & JAMES TYNION IV

ART LETIZIA CADONICI & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

COVER B (1:10) LETIZIA CADONICI

COVER C (1:25) NIMIT MALAVIA

COVER D (1:50) MARIA LLOVET

A bad drug trip. A trick of the fire light. A malformed beast of the woods. Adela could explain away every awful thing she's experienced since entering the frozen woods. Now, standing at the thin place between realms, Adela meets something she can't rationalize. Adela meets a god. There's no turning back as the most aggressive new horror series of the year reaches its midpoint!

HORROR

AUG 19 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

OF THE EARTH #4 (OF 6)

STORY CHRIS CONDON & ANDREW EHRICH

ART & COVER A CHARLIE ADLARD

COVER B MIKE PERKINS

Delusional and brandishing a kitchen knife, Gramma has disappeared.

HORROR/THRILLER

AUG 12 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

RED ROOTS #5

STORY / ART / COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B LIAM SHARP

COVER C FRANCESCA CIREGIA

Between new encounters and terrible revelations, it seems like there's really no way to catch your breath in the Dam.

ACTION/ADVENTURE, FANTASY

AUG 26 24 PAGES FC T $3.99

REDCOAT #20

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A BRYAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON WRAPAROUND

COVER B FRANCIS PORTELA & BRAD ANDERSON

"1909," Finale The bloody conclusion to the story Simon Pure won't talk about ends in blood. Lots of it. Two immortals—Simon and Benedict Arnold battle to end each other. And we'll learn first-hand if an immortal can truly die!

ACTION/ADVENTURE, HISTORICAL FICTION

AUG 19 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

THE ROCKETFELLERS #14

STORY PETER J. TOMASI & FRANCIS MANAPUL

ART/COVER A FRANCIS MANAPUL

COVER B LEONARDO COLAPIETRO

COVER C FRANCIS MANAPUL (DESIGN SKETCH VARIANT)

"INVADERS, Y'ALL," Part One Refusing to believe his father is dead, young Richie desperately searches for any sign of life. But the Rocketfeller family also encounters another displaced family…one that will have consequences in both the 21st AND 25th centuries…and just happen to be from Jupiter! Are they friend or foe?

ACTION/ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION

AUG 26 24 PAGES FC T $3.99

ROYALS #5 (OF 6)

STORY/COVER A DEREK KIRK KIM & JACOB PEREZ

ART JACOB PEREZ

COVER B DEREK KIRK KIM

COVER C (1:25) ROBIN HAR

Bullets fly and cars screech as Castor and Minah make a daring escape! Meanwhile Paul prepares to leave everything behind at Incheon International Airport. Will he stick to his guns or go back to help his brother? Find out in this thrilling penultimate issue! Eisner and Harvey Award-winning writer DEREK KIRK KIM (THE LAST MERMAID, Same Difference) and rising star artist JACOB PEREZ (Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) invite you to the shadowy back alleys of Seoul, South Korea, for a thrilling, mind-bending crime caper unlike any other!

CRIME, ACTION/ADVENTURE

AUG 5 40 PAGES FC M $4.99

SAVAGE DRAGON #283

STORY/ART/COVERS A ERIK LARSEN

COVER B ERIK LARSEN RETRO VARIANT

"DRAGON AT BAY!" Malcolm Dragon faces off against Torment and Buffalo Stu as the countdown to SAVAGE DRAGON #300 continues! Another astounding achievement from awardwinning writer/artist ERIK LARSEN!

SUPERHERO

AUG 19 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

THE SCORCHED #54

STORY THOMAS HEALY

ART ALESSANDRO VITTI

COVER A FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B FRANCESCO MATTINA VIRGIN VARIANT

After Jessica's successful mission in Eastern Europe, she is approached by someone from the United States government. They have an offer that would allow her to continue the strikes against those she deems a threat. But is it worth getting into bed with the DEVIL?!

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR

AUG 26 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

SHE-SPAWN #4

STORY GAIL SIMONE

ART IG GUARA

COVER A JOHN MCCREA

COVER B DAVE HARRIGAN

The Terror Angels are closing in, hot on the heels of Jessica and her ward. This was a confrontation she had been hoping to avoid, and now she may lose one of her only allies!

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR

AUG 5 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

SOMETHING EPIC #14

STORY/ART/COVER A SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

COVER B SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET HOMAGE VARIANT

COVER C SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI RAW ART VARIANT

COVER D SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI SALEM'S LOT HOMAGE VARIANT

After breaking into the world of monsters, Noa and D. take the case: who killed the world's most famous bloodsucker? 28 pages of pure story and art!

ACTION/ADVENTURE

AUG 12 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

SPAWN #378 (RES)

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A DON AGUILLO

COVER B DON AGUILLO VIRGIN VARIANT

Spawn, still slowly starving and weakened, needs to lean on his background as a soldier and assassin. He is still hunted by the divine forces of Heaven, and time is running out for him.

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR

AUG 26 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

STARHENGE BOOK TWO: A KISS FOR ATTICUS #2 (OF 4)

STORY/ART/COVER A LIAM SHARP

COVER B LIAM SHARP & HENRY JOHN

COVER C (1:10) BARRY KITSON

COVER D BEN STONE

COVER E TONY PARKER

THE SEARCH FOR ANSWERS CONTINUES… A lone man fights machines on a dead world. An artist seeks answers in a city she may have dreamed into being. A boy fights demons after the disappearance of his father… But what connects them all?

SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY

AUG 12 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

TERMINAL #2

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN & JOE CASEY

ART/COVER A ANDY KUBERT & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C ARTHUR ADAMS & DAVE McCAIG

COVER D (1:25) BEN OLIVER

COVER E (1:50) MAHMUD ASRAR & DAVE McCAIG

COVER F (1:100) YANICK PAQUETTE & SIMON GOUGH

THE MOST-ANTICIPATED NEW SUPERHERO SERIES OF THE YEAR CONTINUES FROM ROBERT KIRKMAN, JOE CASEY, ANDY KUBERT, DAVID FINCH, AND ARTHUR ADAMS! The world's most important technological visionary has been targeted for death in the secret super powered conflict that might doom the world. And Marilyn Howe's decision will change the shape of this war…

SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE

AUG 26 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

TRANSFORMERS #35

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART JASON HOWARD & MIKE SPICER

COVER A DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER B DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

COVER C JASON HOWARD & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER D (1:25) MICHELE RUBINI & MATTEO VATTANI

COVER E (1:50) HICHAM HABCHI

Wheeljack toils away on secret projects in his secret lab in the Cybertron Shard, unaware of the utter chaos unfolding as the remaining Autobots defend against an all-out assault from the Decepticons!

ACTION/ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN

AUG 12 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION #3 (OF 3)

STORY RALPH MACCHIO

ART DON PERLIN, IAN AKIN, BRIAN GARVEY & NEL YOMTOV

COVER A KARL KERSCHL

COVER B DON PERLIN, IAN AKIN & BRIAN GARVEY

COVER C (1:10) E.J. SU CONNECTING COVER VARIANT

One shall stand. One shall fall. Unicron has arrived to destroy Cybertron – and only Hot Rod can stop him! The epic conclusion to the thrilling movie adaptation is here, reprinted on deluxe newsprint.

ACTION/ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION

AUG 5 24 PAGES FC T $3.99

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: BLOOD OF THE WOLF MAN #3 (OF 4)

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART/COVER A LEOMACS & PIP MARTIN

COVER B EVAN CAGLE

COVER C (1:10) MARIA WOLF & MIKE SPICER CONNECTING COVER VARIANT

COVER D (1:25) EVAN CAGLE B&W CLASSIC HORROR VARIANT

COVER E (1:50) DANI & BRAD SIMPSON

COVER F (1:75) NIMIT MALAVIA

CAN ANYONE STOP THE WOLF MAN? Henry Jaeger will do anything to protect his son… ANYTHING.

HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION

AUG 26 32 PAGES FC T+ $4.99

VOID RIVALS #33

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CONOR HUGHES & PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B CONOR HUGHES

COVER C DERRICK CHEW

COVER D (1:25) CLIFF RATHBURN

COVER E (1:50) BALÁM

Darak and Solila find themselves face-toface with none other than *SPOILER*! Can you believe it?!

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

AUG 26 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #142

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C LIANA KANGAS CONNECTING COVER VARIANT

A Gathering. This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN

AUG 5 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #143

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C LIANA KANGAS CONNECTING COVER VARIANT

A Union.

HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN

AUG 19 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

WHITE SKY #6

STORY WILLIAM HARMS

ART JP MAVINGA & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A JP MAVINGA

COVER B ELIZA IVANOVA

COVER C JP MAVINGA B&W VARIANT

COVER D ELIZA IVANOVA B&W VARIANT

VIOLET IS ON HER OWN! In the aftermath of last issue's shocking events, Violet flees San Francisco, more determined than ever to find her dad. But will the gift given to her by Walter be a blessing or a curse? David attempts to escape the scavenger camp, but as he does, it's attacked.

AUG 26 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

WITCHBLADE #24

STORY MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART/COVER A GIUSEPPE CAFARO & ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B LEIRIX

Can Sara stop Aphrodite IX from enacting her bloody revenge? Or at the very least, limit the collateral damage? The mysterious creator of the enhanced assassin finally steps into the light. But who is this mysterious Chairwoman…and what does she want with the Witchblade?

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR

AUG 12 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

BATTLEPUG: COSMIC DOGGYSSEY TP

STORY/ART/COVER MIKE NORTON

Prepare for an absurd, action-packed journey across the cosmos with BATTLEPUG: COSMIC DOGGYSSEY, continuing Mike Norton's Eisner and Harvey award-winning fantasy comedy that delivers the perfect blend of sword and sorcery, humor, and heart. Picking up right where the Image series BATTLEPUG: WAR ON CHRISTMAS left off, the last Kindmundian and his oversized companion find themselves in dreamlike worlds of demented danger!

AUG 26 152 PAGES FC T+ $16.99

DEATH FIGHT FOREVER TP

STORY ANDREW MACLEAN

ART ANDREW MACLEAN, ALEXIS ZIRITT, AL GOFA, SAM McKENZIE & ERWIN PAPA

COVER ANDREW MACLEAN

DEATH FIGHT FOREVER is the eyepopping, face-melting action-comedy your momma warned you about. The world is a harsh place, rife with greed, malice, and corruption. It's a world won in blood and bought in gasoline—a world ripe for the taking. The trans-dimensional demon, Lord Slyther, aims to do just that, and he'll crush anyone who gets in his way. Of Slyther's countless victims, super-thief Bash Biggle and ex-Slyther loyalist Sergeant Marla Mendoza may be the only two uniquely gifted enough to stop him. These would-be enemies are fueled by a burning desire for revenge and are ready to chase Lord Slyther to the ends of the universe to reclaim their lives. But first, they'll have to set aside their pasts and learn to work together. Buckle up, buttercup. We're about to get weird with it. Collects DEATH FIGHT FOREVER #1-5.

AUG 12 144 PAGES FC M $16.99

GIGANTIC: THE COMPLETE SERIES TP

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART/COVER ERIC NGUYEN

Godzilla meets The Truman Show in this kaiju-sized superhero epic about fame, violence, and the prison of spectacle. It was a perfect spring day in San Francisco until a towering, armored alien tore through the skyline and turned the city into rubble. But who is this invader? Why are otherworldly forces hunting him? And why is he so… Gigantic? From RICK REMENDER (FEAR AGENT, ESCAPE) and ERIC NGUYEN (STRANGE GIRL) comes a brutal twist on The Truman Show: a brainwashed alien superhero, dropped onto Earth as the unwitting star of a 24/7 intergalactic reality program. A story of spectacle, violence, and the cost of being entertainment for the masses. Collects GIGANTIC #1-5.

AUG 26 144 PAGES FC T+ $16.99

IMPACT WINTER: ORIGINS TP

STORY TRAVIS BEACHAM

ART STEPHEN GREEN, ANDREA MILANA, SUMEYYE KESGIN, MATT HOLLINGSWORTH, VALENTINA TADDEO & SARAH STERN

COVER STEPHEN GREEN & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

UNCOVER THE ORIGINS OF AUDIBLE'S HIT AUDIO DRAMA SERIES. Darcy, a young and headstrong fighter looking to prove herself. Rook, a wandering centurion needing a second chance. Penelope, a newly awoken vampire seeking revenge. Their stories unfold in the dark corners of legend, where vampires are real and waiting for the opportunity to step from the shadows. Collected for the first time ever, fans of the heart-stopping Audible Original series will uncover secret origins of key characters in the world of IMPACT WINTER with creator TRAVIS BEACHAM and artists STEPHEN GREEN (Hellboy & the BPRD), ANDREA MILANA (COBRA COMMANDER), and SUMEYYE KESGIN (VOYAGIS). Collects IMPACT WINTER #1, IMPACT WINTER: ROOK #1 & IMPACT WINTER: EVENFALL #1.

AUG 26 128 PAGES FC M $16.99

KICK-ASS COMPENDIUM TP

STORY MARK MILLAR

ART/COVER JOHN ROMITA JR.

The New York Times bestseller and worldwide phenomenon is back in an all-new compendium! Relive what happens when Dave Lizewski asks himself, "How come nobody's ever become a superhero before?" and makes his teenage superhero daydreams an ass-kicking reality. Dave Lizewski is an ordinary New York City teenager obsessed with superheroes. But one day, he takes the plunge, dons a costume, and begins prowling the streets of his city to protect the innocent. He soon realizes, however, that the danger is far more real than what he reads about in comics… This is the complete collection of all four volumes of the original series, KICKASS: THE DAVE LIZEWSKI YEARS, by MARK MILLAR (Civil War, Kingsman) and JOHN ROMITA JR. (Spider-Man, Captain America). Collects KICK-ASS, VOL. 1 #1-8, KICK-ASS, VOL. 2 #1-5, KICK-ASS, VOL. 3 #1-6, and KICK-ASS, VOL. 4 #1-8.

AUG 12 720 PAGES FC M $39.99

MALEVOLENT TP

STORY JUSTIN JORDAN

ART/COVER JOHN BIVENS & FELIPE SOBREIRO

From the fan-favorite co-creators behind SPREAD comes a brutal blend of horror, sci-fi, and survival. Thirty years ago, we unleashed demons into the world. But humans can adapt to anything, even a demon haunted world. But now, humanity has created something new. A weapon that can kill demons. If she doesn't kill us first. Collects MALEVOLENT #1-6.

AUG 26 168 PAGES FC M $16.99

MEDIEVAL SPAWN TP

STORY RORY MCCONVILLE

ART MARCO ITRI, ULISES ARREOLA & BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER BJÖRN BARENDS

MEDIEVAL SPAWN'S origins have long been shrouded in mystery, but this miniseries finally sheds light on the story of one of the most intriguing Hellspawns. As Sir Jon of York, he battles dragons, wizards, and relentless hordes of monsters, carving a bloody legacy throughout history. This exploration promises to captivate fans and newcomers alike, revealing the depth and complexity of a character that has fascinated audiences for years. Collects MEDIEVAL SPAWN #1-4.

AUG 19 112 PAGES FC T+ $16.99

SPAWN ORIGINS HC COLLECTION LTD ED S&N BOX SET

STORY TODD McFARLANE, FRANK MILLER, GRANT MORRISON, AND MANY MORE!

ART TODD McFARLANE, GREG CAPULLO, MARC SILVESTRI, DAN PANOSIAN, STEVE OLIFF & OLYOPTICS & BRIAN HABERLIN

COVER TODD McFARLANE

FROM THE MIND OF LEGENDARY TODD McFARLANE! This all-in-one box set containing NEW PRINTINGS of SPAWN ORIGINS HARDCOVER 1, 2 & 3 is the perfect introduction for any fan who wants a dive into the world of SPAWN. With SPAWN, comics legend and Image co-founder TODD McFARLANE unleashed an iconic antihero on the world and launched one of the most successful independent comic books in history. This limited edition deluxe box set includes over three dozen classic SPAWN stories, including issues written by FRANK MILLER, GRANT MORRISON, and DAVE SIM, as well as the introduction of classic characters like the Clown, the Violator, Malebolgia, the Redeemer, and Medieval Spawn. SPAWN ORIGINS HARDCOVER COLLECTION BOX SET SIGNED & LIMITED TO 1000! Collects: SPAWN #1-37.

NOV 25 1,016 PAGES FC T+ $149.99

THE THING ON THE DOORSTEP TP

STORY SIMON BIRKS

ART WILLI ROBERTS & ROB JONES

COVER WILLI ROBERTS

"It is true that I have sent six bullets through the head of my best friend, and yet I hope to show by this statement that I am not his murderer." The year is 1933, and Edward Derby's best friend, Daniel Upton, visits him in Arkham Sanitorium and shoots him dead to the horror of the guards. It's an open and shut case – or is it? What happened to this lifelong friendship for it to end this way? Who exactly was Edward Derby at the end of his life? And, most importantly, will his murder be enough to stop him? From award-winning writer SIMON BIRKS (ANTARCTICA, Sinners, Gone, The Shadow Over Innsmouth) with artist WILLI ROBERTS (ANTARCTICA, The Dark, Clodagh, The Blood Below, Remothered) featuring letters by ROB JONES (Image, Humanoids, Heavy Metal, and many more) comes a startling tale based on H.P. Lovecraft's terrifying original story. Collects THE THING ON THE DOORSTEP #1-5.

AUG 19 144 PAGES FC T+ $16.99

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA HC

STORY TYLER BOSS

ART/COVER A MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B DANI (DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE)

THE HORRIFYING NEW VISION OF THE STORY YOU ONLY THINK YOU KNOW! After a series of violent crimes wracks the Paris Opera House, Christine Daaé's career is in chaos. But the show must go on, and Christine will discover that no one—especially the mysterious voice whispering from the eaves—is what they seem. As an old friend returns to investigate these surprising attacks, Christine will find out there's no escaping… THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. The superstar team of TYLER BOSS (YOU'LL DO BAD THINGS) and MARTIN SIMMONDS (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH) presents the shocking new horror series of 2026 that will thrill Phantom of the Opera fans new and old with a twist no one will see coming! Collects UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA #1-4.

SEP 23 112 PAGES FC T+ $24.99 TRIM 7.25 X 10.875

VIKING MOON TP

STORY JOE PRUETT

ART/COVER MARCELO FRUSIN

VIKINGS VS. WEREWOLVES! Leif Erikson established a Viking settlement in present day Newfoundland, a strange new world or plenty, but populated by an indigenous people and something else… something UNNATURAL. Twenty years after the original expiration ended in disaster, a new attempt to settle this wilderness is made. Ulf and his hardened tribe of Vikings soon discover that the whispers of creatures who are both human and beast are not primitive legend, but death-bringing reality. The real reason the Vikings fled North America! A tale of blood-curling horror and barbaric adventure from Eisner Award winner JOE PRUETT (VOICES IN MY HEAD, Cable, Domino) and legendary artist MARCELO FRUSIN (KICK-ASS: THE NEW GIRL, Hellbalzer, Loveless), VIKING MOON is a thrilling and chilling blend of Viking history and supernatural horror that reimagines Leif Erikson's doomed colony. Collects VIKING MOON #1-5.

AUG 26 112 PAGES FC T+ $17.99

YOUNGBLOOD (2025), VOL. 1 TP

STORY/ART/COVER ROB LIEFELD

THE BLOOD IS BACK! The creator of Marvel's Deadpool— legendary ROB LIEFELD—returns to his chart-topping, career-defining, YOUNGBLOOD series for an all-new chapter. The original YOUNGBLOOD #1 was the flagship publication for Image Comics when it was first founded in 1992 and set the tone for the company's years of ground-breaking bestsellers. It remains one of the bestselling independent comics of all time with sales over one million copies. Now ROB LIEFELD is finally back at the helm of his signature creation to reintroduce the character to an all-new generation. In YOUNGBLOOD (2025), the Youngblood super-team of heroes is summoned to a crisis in the Pacific as a mysterious vessel appears and a deadly nemesis is revealed. Collects YOUNGBLOOD (2025) #1-5 & #100.

AUG 26 144 PAGES FC T+ $16.99

EXQUISITE CORPSES, VOL. 3 TP

STORY JAMES TYNION IV, TYLER BOSS, JORDIE BELLAIRE & CHE GRAYSON

ART MICHAEL WALSH, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, MARIANNA IGNAZZI & GAVIN FULLERTON

COVER MICHAEL WALSH

"Lyrical in its brutality and mesmerizing in its chaos, Exquisite Corpses transforms a quiet town into a stage for elegant carnage, as a wonderfully twisted menagerie of killers descends like a fever dream, blending Battle Royale with The Silence of the Lambs." —Geoff Johns (Geiger, Green Lantern) Trick-or-treating. Clocking in for your shift at work. Going to the annual Halloween party down at the Pit. For the citizens of Oak Valley, Maine, any one of these activities could spell a gruesome death as twelve of the most dangerous killers in the world turn their sleepy little town into the playing field for a game that will decide the fate of the entire country for years to come. As the sun begins to rise on the unlucky town chosen as this year's arena, the last remaining killers gather to determine the winner. But the civilians of Oak Valley have been pushed to their limits, and with nothing left to lose, they're not going to let the powers-that-be play the game by their rules any longer… JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH) and MICHAEL WALSH (THE SILVER COIN) are joined by TYLER BOSS (YOU'LL DO BAD THINGS), JORDIE BELLAIRE (REDLANDS), CHE GRAYSON (Dark Spaces: Good Deeds), VALENTINE DE LANDRO (BITCH PLANET), MARIANNA IGNAZZI (Catwoman), and GAVIN FULLERTON (THE CLOSET) as they conclude the blood-soaked first season of the groundbreaking horror epic! Collects EXQUISITE CORPSES #9-13.

FERAL, VOL. 5 TP

STORY TONY FLEECS

ART/COVER TRISH FORSTNER & TONE RODRIGUEZ

THE STRAY DOGS RETURN! The indoor cats find themselves imprisoned in a makeshift CDC laboratory where they come face-to-face with everyone's favorite murder solving canines, THE STRAY DOGS. And it might be just in time because there may be a killer lurking among the doctors conducting experiments on the BAD KIND. Cats and Dogs working together?? They don't even speak the same language! Even if they manage to communicate, there's no guarantee they'll all survive. American Library Association Outstanding Comics Award for Young Adult Series Honor Book (2025) Collects FERAL #21-25

HORROR

AUG 19 136 PAGES FC T+ $16.99

THE FORGED, VOL. 4 TP

STORY GREG RUCKA, ERIC TRAUTMANN

ART/COVER MIKE HENDERSON

Collecting the fourth arc of the critically acclaimed pulp-sci-fi sensation in an oversized format! Face to face with the Empress who holds their lives in thrall, the five women of Forged team Scimitar-3 uncovered her campaign of interdimensional genocide, and thwarted it—temporarily. Now guilty of the highest treason, and stripped of their combat armor, they need to out-think, out-run, and out-gun the full might of the Imperial Navy…plus an even deadlier foe: the other Forged teams coming for their heads. Collects THE FORGED #10-12.

AUG 12 144 PAGES FC M $24.99 TRIM 8.375 X 10.875

FREE PLANET, VOL. 2 TP

STORY AUBREY SITTERSON

ART/COVER JED DOUGHERTY

"FREE PLANET, a kind of space-politicsopera, brings shades of the cosmic imagination of Jack Vance, Jack Kirby, and Samuel Delany and Howard Chaykin's great lost Empire." —Jonathan Lethem (The Fortress of Solitude, Motherless Brooklyn). The critically acclaimed space opera returns, with more sci-fi military action, intense interpersonal drama and complex geopolitical maneuvering than ever before. The first completely free planet in human history has successfully carved out a space between rival galactic superpowers: a corporate-dominated oligarchy and a bellicose, authoritarian empire. But as the revolutionary heroes of the Freedom Guard attempt to defend the planet from threats external, they must also contend with food riots, domestic terrorism, rebellious indigenous populations, separatist movements, skirmishes over resources and a neighboring planet's desperate pleas for help, all as the team's tenuous bonds threaten to splinter over a single, deceptively simple question: "What does true freedom actually entail?" Designed to function as both literature and art object, AUBREY SITTERSON (The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling, No One Left to Fight) and JED DOUGHERTY (Savage Hearts, Worlds' Finest) have harnessed extensive real-world research and design work to craft a rumination on freedom, the sacrifices it demands, the discipline it requires and the authority that must arise in its absence. Collects FREE PLANET #9-14.

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO COMPENDIUM VOL. 4 TP

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART ANDREW WILDMAN, PHIL GOSIER & HERB TRIMPE

COVER A ANDY KUBERT & LAURA MARTIN

COVER B MICHAEL GOLDEN (DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE)

DESTRO MUST DIE! As the battle between G.I. Joe and Cobra incurs heavy losses on both sides, Cobra Commander turns his sights toward a traitor in his midst: Destro. Now it's a search and destroy mission for Cobra's Most Wanted! Plus, Snake-Eyes' origin is revealed! What horrific secrets connect his past to Cobra Commander? Discover even more explosive moments from Larry Hama's long-running series that changed pop culture forever, including the very first G.I. JOE/TRANSFORMERS crossover! Collects G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #114-155, G.I. JOE AND THE TRANSFORMERS #1-4, G.I. JOE: ORDER OF BATTLE #1-4 & G.I. JOE SPECIAL #1.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN, VOL. 7 TP

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI, IVAN NUNES & BRETT BOOTH

COVER BRETT BOOTH

Javier, now a fugitive from the law, believes it's wise to keep a low profile for a while. However, a group of stranded Angels has other plans for him. With Demons, Angels, Monsters, and Men all hunting the Gunslinger, he finds himself cornered, outmatched, and devoid of ammunition. Faced with overwhelming odds, he realizes he has only one desperate option left. Additional features include a gallery of covers and artwork from behind the scenes. Collects GUNSLINGER SPAWN #37-42.

THE ROCKETFELLERS, VOL. 2 TP

STORY PETER J. TOMASI, FRANCIS MANAPUL

ART FRANCIS MANAPUL, SIYA OUM & JOHN KALISZ

COVER FRANCIS MANAPUL

Dark and bloody family secrets are spilled as The Rocketfellers' world of the 25th century is explored in the second chapter of the time-traveling tale, finally answering the big questions: Why does the future family hide in the present? Why is Roland's sister Raina hunting her family, and letting her own mother die? How does this fractured family pick up the pieces of their shattered lives? The answer to the last one will shock you! Collects THE ROCKETFELLERS #7-12.

AUG 5 152 PAGES FC T $16.99

SUNSTONE, VOL. 4 (NEW EDITION) TP

STORY/ART/COVER STJEPAN SEJIC

The wildly popular and wildly sexy slowburn lesbian romance with a kinky twist continues in the fourth volume! From critically acclaimed creator STJEPAN ŠEJIC (DEATH VIGIL, RAVINE, APHRODITE IX, WITCHBLADE) comes SUNSTONE, a love story like no other. Now presented in a 6×9 edition featuring all-new cover art by Stjepan Šejic. "After all, weren't we…just friends?" Romance is never easy. Missed signals, passive aggression, and ego all threaten to get in the way of any budding relationship, and it's no different for Ally and Lisa. Best friends. Roommates. BDSM practitioners. Still, Ally and Lisa's romance is built on more fantasies than one—including the infamous lie of "friends with benefits." When a figure from Lisa's erotic tales finds real-life representation in new friend Anne, are a few missed signals more stress than this fantasy romance can stand?

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY, VOL. 6 TP

STORY CHARLES SOULE, SCOTT SNYDER

ART GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI & MATT WILSON

COVER GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

The hit series comes to its mind-blowing conclusion with "SUPERIORITY." We have traveled through the Undiscovered Country, and learned many of the secrets about what has become of the former United States of America in the decades since it sealed its borders. Now, as the Outer Empires begin their invasion, only one question remains…who, or what, is Aurora? Collects

AUG 5 144 PAGES FC M $16.99

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