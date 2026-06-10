Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, red hulk

Marvel's Avenging Angel For Armageddon Officially Revealed (Spoilers)

Marvel's Avenging Angel For Avengers: Armageddon Officially Revealed Today by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar (Spoilers)

Article Summary Avengers: Armageddon #1 reveals the mystery Avenging Angel

Chip Zdarsky ties Armageddon to Captain America and Wolverine stories, confirming his return to the war.

His origin is revisited, to a darker fallen hero.

Now powered up, he joins the Avengers against Red Hulk.

Avengers: Armageddon #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, and Frank Alpizar launches today with The Avengers, Spider-Man, Wolverine, The Fantastic Four and more versus The Red Hulk. General Ross and his US Army Hulk soldiers have killed Steve Rogers, Captain America, in their assault on Latveria, taking Doom's weapons. PrimeWarrior is creating new supersoldiers with the Weapon X programme and the Origin Boxes. General Ross has been gameplaying and planning a totalitarian form of democracy across the globe using Doctor Doom's predictive technology, and the Battle For Symkaria is coming, intended to kick this all off…

…and they have a new avenging angel on their side… as seen in the teaser. But who is he? He wears a familiar costume certainly…

Previously, Bleeding Cool asked if this was Steve Rogers, back from the dead…

…or "is that David Colton, the 9/11 Captain America with new souped-up powers? Is this who this is meant to be?"

We originally thought it might be Sentry, but he's busy with all these heroes in his own book today.

Instead… well… Wolverine has an idea.

And it's certainly a very familiar costume…

And we get it officially confirmed from the Super Soldier scientists themselves…

Yup, it's David Colton, the former Captain America. For the unititated? Well… he's Captain America from the Super Soldier programme that started in 2001, while Steve Rogers was still frozen in the ice since World War II. Who, as a boy, saw the towers fall when he was in Manhattan and was similarly driven as Steve Rogers was in the Second World War.

Because that's what the Marvel sliding timescale does now. The Marvel Universe that began with Fantastic Four #1 was time-switched to the 21st century a while ago.

Turned into a super soldier, trained by General Ross, and first appearing in Captain America #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti,

And his history was dug into further, more recently, in Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #3 by Chip Zdarsky and Luca Maresca.

David Colton, who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq, just as Steve Rogers fought in World War II…

…even if the moral lines weren't quite as clear this time around. And also, just saying, a character that Marvel Comics can own when Captain America goes full Public Domain in ten years' time.

And then teaming up with Steve Rogers when he was fresh out of the ice, to deal with Doctor Doom, who had recently taken over the country of Latveria and deposed the US-approved government.

Later, he became part of the team that included Steve Rogers' Captain America, drafted into by Reed Richards and the US Government to target Doctor Doom in his first week out of the ice.

Two Captain Americas for the price of one. It didn't go that well.

He lived… but that was about all.

Until recent events in Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon, also written by Chip, when the super soldier programmes that created both Captain Americas and Wolverine were still going, as PrimeWarrior…

David Colton, who had retired as Captain America in favour of the original, Steve Rogers, went into a bit of a dark place and targeted the people who had made him a super soldier and killed his friends.

And while he got the blessing of Steve Rogers…

… if such a thing were needed…

… but he also demonstrated that his powers had taken a jump up from the usual super soldier power set…

…as a result of Primewarrior and those origin boxes hanging around…

David Colton, former Captain America, can fly now. And more… he can go toe to toe with Captain Marvel.

Wolverine can trust him. Steve Rogers can trust him (but he's dead, well almost. Certainly in Hell…)

Better the devil Wolverine knows, it seems.

And even Tony Stark gets to claim a little responsibility for bringing this ringer onto their team…

Welcome to the Avenger, David Colton. Hope you survive the experience and get a cool name of your own. I do like Avenging Angel, but we will see… Avengers: Armageddon #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar is published by Marvel Comics today.

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar (A) • COVER BY DIKE RUAN

ARMAGEDDON HAS ARRIVED! Red Hulk's devastating tear across the globe must be stopped…but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more…but who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #12

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

FROZEN…IN HELL! After S.H.I.E.L.D.'s campaign in Latveria meets a brutal and violent end, Captain America finds himself in the last place he expected to be, alongside the last person he expected to see again. Where has Victor Von Doom been since the FALL OF DOOM, and what does he want with Steve Rogers? Find out here as everything hurtles toward ARMAGEDDON! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #13

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • TON LIMA (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HELL'S ANGEL! VICTOR VON DOOM has captured the soul of Captain America, dragging him to an unfamiliar battlefield to use him as an unwilling weapon. As Steve Rogers struggles to survive in a world he doesn't understand, the world he left behind needs him more than ever. And ARMAGEDDON draws ever closer…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

THE FINAL RECKONING THAT LEADS TO A MAJOR SHAKEUP FOR THE AVENGERS! YOU'RE GOING DOWN, THUNDERBOLT ROSS! Red Hulk's tirade across the globe must be stopped! Until a mysterious new hero as powerful as the Sentry appears to level Red Hulk and the Avengers… 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Ton Lima (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

A SOUL FOR A SOUL… Bound together in an unfamiliar war zone, Captain America and Victor Von Doom are after the ANTIDIVINE – a sword powerful enough to destroy MEPHISTO. But someone else also has their eyes on the weapon! Can Steve stop Doom's first love from destroying Victor as his own soul hangs in the balance? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL! The entire globe is thrown into chaos as the Armageddon rages on!!! With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

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