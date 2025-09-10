Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: age of apocalypse, X-Men of Apocalypse

X-Men Of Apocalypse Come To The 616 But Who's Already Here? (Spoilers)

What happens if you are part of an alternate timeline, created by a time traveller, and the timeline is put back the way it was meant to be? Well, if you are the Age Of Apocalypse, you don't put up with that sort of nonsense. You try and put things back before… they were put back.

Welcome to X-Men Of Apocalypse: Alpha, the third of Jeph Loeb's dive into his past to follow Batman: H2SH with Jim Lee and Batman: The Last Halloween with… everyone. This is the one that's not late, though. So far. Unless you consider it thirty years late, of course. And so as familiar faces from the Age Of Apocalypse make it across the dimension barrier, thanks to Mister Sinister's infernal meddling…

There's another familiar face- someone born in the Age of Apocalypse – who made it across but has not been seen for some time. Apparently, his background is too confusing, but this is X-Men of Apocalypse, and confusing is its middle name.

Nate "Confusing " Grey/Summers, alternate-dimension child of Scott Summers and Jean Grey, The X-Man. And last heard of backpacking around Europe, missing out Krakoa entirely. Say, with fellow Age Of Apocalypse-born Sugar Man over in X-Men taking over Arakko, as well as kicking off the new Age Of Revelation, there is more Age Of Apocalypse around now than ever before. I blame Deadpool… do you reckon Blink will stick around this time? X-Men Of Apocalypse #1 (of 4) by Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo is published today from Marvel Comics.

THE X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE CRASH INTO THE MAIN MARVEL UNIVERSE! A dystopian future created when Charles Xavier was killed, AGE OF APOCALYPSE is home to a war-torn group of X-Men led by Magneto. In order to free their Earth from Apocalypse's cruel reign, they were willing to sacrifice their very existence-or so they thought! The main timeline was restored, Apocalypse was defeated, but their world lived on! Taking place in the direct aftermath of the original crossover's explosive finale, X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE reignites the mission of this iconic reality's X-Men as they journey here to ensure their universe's survival. This desperate mission will take them into the main Marvel Universe, where they will come into conflict with their classic counterparts, forever impacting both team's destinies!

