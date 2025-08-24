XSpoilers: Yet Another Age Of Apocalypse 30th Anniversary In X-Men #22

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: age of apocalypse, Sugar Man

Spoilers Spoilers Spoilers! It is the 30th Anniversary of the Age Of Apocalypse event, and Marvel is doing everything to commemorate it. Possibly more than anything else. Possibly sparked with the Age Of Apocalypse Wolverine in last year's Deadpool/Wolverine movie and the first Weapon X-Men series, last month we got the Giant-Size X-Men Ms Marvel series, see her time travel into it, with a back-up Age Of Apocalypse strip by Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo. That has then spun off into a revisiting of the characters in the new series X-Men Of Apocalypse by Loeb and Di Meo. Then we have the upcoming event Age Of Revelation, renumbering and renaming the X-Men titles for months. Then we have X-Men: Tales From Age Of Apocalypse #1, a one-shot that reprints key issues behind the event.

With Marvel X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort stating, "The anniversary of AOA was the instigating factor that got us thinking about both projects, but it looked for a while like X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE wasn't going to come together in time; this led us to build out AGE OF REVELATION around that same anniversary period. Then, when XOA did wind up happening, we couldn't at that point move AOR as it spanned too many titles and too many projects. So we're just going to have to count on our readership being smart enough to distinguish one from the other."

Well, throw in one more. This week's X-Men #21, shortly before the series goes on its Age Of Revelation hiatus, introduces yet more Age Of Apocalypse-ness into the mix first… with the appearance of Sugar Man.

Sugar Man was created by Scott Lobdell and Chris Bachalo for the Age Of Apocalypse series Generation Next #2 in 1995 as an evil geneticist and torturer working for Mister Sinister and running human work camps for the Age Of Apocalypse.

He was one of the few escapees of the original Age of Apocalypse reality at the event's end, sent backwards in time, setting up the state of Genosha twenty years previously, developing the technology to enslave mutants and turn them into docile mutates. He recently returned from the dead last year in X-Men #4 as the boss of Trevor Fitzroy and the Upstarts.

And now, a year on, we get another look at what he's been up to, with the return of the Upstarts.

It may of course, be noted that Trevor Fitzroy will play a very important part in Doug Ramsey's rise as Revelation… currently on his way to Alaska in X-Men #19…

And X-Men Age Of Revelation #0 promising the impact of their meeting.

With Doug Ramsey launching a prison break to use Trevor Fitzroy and his mutant boosting ability as a way to increases his own power…

Even as he has already gained new powers from Apocalypse, to add to his super-translation skills that saw him communicate directly with Krakoa during the Age Of Krakoa. Now it seems he has the ability to command others mentally So presumably, SHIELD will imprison Fitzroy as a result of this week's issue…

Leading the X-Men with Fabian Cortez on the team and changing the world, with the ability to shape into his own image.

And with Fabian Cortez named the first of Doug Ramsey's Choiristers.

And going a little bit further into X-Men #21, we see Sugar Man doing what Sugar Man does…

… but is Trevor Fitzroy really dead? Will the fate of the Age Of Revelation to come weighing on his shoulders?

Looks like Sugar Man has found a new audience of the dead and mutants to experiment on over in Arakko… formerly known as Mars. X-Men #21 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz is published this Wednesday.

While Cyclops spends the night in jail, the younger X-Men take advantage of the break and head out on their own. Their mission? Revenge on the social-media thrilkillers, the Upstarts! Can Jen overcome her fear and embrace her new self? Or will she begin to tread a dark road of her own?

X-Men #22 by Jed MacKay, C.F. Villa,, Netho Diaz

THE LEAD-IN TO NEXT MONTH'S GAME-CHANGING EVENT! With Z*E*R*O on his heels, Doug Ramsey, A.K.A. REVELATION, arrives in Alaska for the X-Men's help! Beset on all sides, the X-Men could use a powerful new ally – but Revelation is not just an old friend, he's the Heir of Apocalypse! And what new age could such an alliance usher in…?

THE LEAD-IN TO NEXT MONTH'S GAME-CHANGING EVENT! With Z*E*R*O on his heels, Doug Ramsey, A.K.A. REVELATION, arrives in Alaska for the X-Men's help! Beset on all sides, the X-Men could use a powerful new ally – but Revelation is not just an old friend, he's the Heir of Apocalypse! And what new age could such an alliance usher in…?

