Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Fongji-Wu, Rook'Shir

XSpoilers: The Return Of Long Forgotten Phoenixes This Week

XSpoilers: The Return of Long Forgotten Phoenixes from Marvel Comics this week in Phoenix #14

Article Summary Phoenix #14 sees the dramatic return of semi-forgotten Phoenix hosts

Sara Grey, Jean Grey's sister, resurfaces as Jean faces cosmic threats and tough choices

It's Stephanie Phillips' penultimate issue of Phoenix...

Major story developments set up for Phoenix #15 as Jean's humanity and power are put to the test

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! As Stephanie Phillips comes to the end of her run on Phoenix (with a little bonus Binary for the upcoming Age Of Revelation), it looks like, as well as Jean Grey's past with the return of Sara Grey, there is more on the past of the Phoenix, with the first appearance of Rook'Shir for almost twenty years, the original host of the Phoenix, a Shi'Ar criminal with the power to commit genocide. Created by Ed Brubaker and Billy Tan for Uncanny X-Men #479 in 2006.

And the Imperial Guard formed to defeat him, which they did. Terminally. First appearance and death on the same page, with just a reprise a couple of issues later.

And the other? Well, that might be Fongji-Wu. Who first appeared in New Avengers #25, #26 and #27, part of the AVX Avengers Vs X-Men crossover event from 2012, and created by Brian Bendis, Mike Deodato and Will Conrad.

After K'unlun master Yu-Ti dreamt of a young girl with green eyes and red hair who would master the Phoenix Force or be corrupted by it in turn.

Trained to become the Iron Fist of the era, so as to better prepare her for her destiny, she battled it, and stayed in control as both Phoenix and Iron Fist.

Trained as an Iron Fist in the 15th or 16th century, to prepare for becoming the new host of the Phoenix, with a little help from K'unlun and Leonardo Da Vinci she stayed in control of the Phoenix…

…and then left, never heard from again. But she did leave a legacy…

… one that became important when dealing with the Phoenix's return in AVX. But there have been no appearances of these former Phoenix hosts since. But both of them are coming to Phoenix #14 by Stephanie Phillips and Roi Mercardo this week. So when you see them, you know who they are…

Phoenix #14 by Stephanie Phillips, Roi Mercardo

A BATTLE TO SHAKE THE STARS! The PHOENIX is a force of life, energy and balance! Powerful, known and feared across the galaxy! And while Jean Grey IS the Phoenix, she is also a human being – so now that her sister Sara has returned to life, Jean's humanity refuses to accept losing her again! Unfortunately, there are other forces operating in the cosmos – enormous, unstoppable, eternal forces – indifferent to the desires of a single woman. And even more unfortunately…they want Sara dead. Phoenix #15 by Stephanie Phillips, Roi Mercado

With forces beyond fathoming watching carefully, JEAN GREY – the woman, the hero, the PHOENIX herself – must come to a decision about her sister's fate. Will SARA GREY live to see another day? Or will Jean consign her to death…for good?!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!