You'll Wait At Least 3 Months Between TMNT: The Last Ronin #3 And #4

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #3 was meant to come out in February from IDW Publishing. But it didn't. Instead, it is coming out this coming Wednesday. Naturally, it is expected that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #4 may also be delayed past when it was expected. Well, we now know that it will be coming out in… August. 2021 that is. Unless it gets further delayed. But, still, that's a full three months to wait on this Peter Laird/Kevin Eastman future-set return to the heroes in a half shell.

Here's a little look ahead at the covers for The Last Ronin #3 and #4 to tease you further.

You'll Wait At Least 3 Months Between TMNT: The Last Ronin #3 And #4
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #3

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #3 (OF 5)
IDW PUBLISHING
DEC200456
(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A/CA) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza
Unexpected allies from the past reveal a possible path to salvation! As the Foot Clan sweeps NYC for the rogue Ronin, a final desperate plan in the name of vengeance is made! Spanning decades, this issue's action and intrigue will set up the astounding final issues!In Shops: May 26, 2021
SRP: $8.99

You'll Wait At Least 3 Months Between TMNT: The Last Ronin #3 And #4
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #3

*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Kevin Eastman

 

Full IDW August 2021 Solicits & Solicitations
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #4

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Last Ronin #4 (of 5)—SPOTLIGHT
Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (w) • Kevin Eastman, Esau and Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop (a & c)
With a few key allies, the Ronin takes on the greatest risk yet to infiltrate Baxter Stockman's tech island! What happened many years ago to set the Ronin on this quest for vengeance? Find out in this action-packed penultimate issue!
FC • 52 pages • $8.99

 

Full IDW August 2021 Solicits & Solicitations
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #4

*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Dave Wachter!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 4 seconds after page.