You'll Wait At Least 3 Months Between TMNT: The Last Ronin #3 And #4

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #3 was meant to come out in February from IDW Publishing. But it didn't. Instead, it is coming out this coming Wednesday. Naturally, it is expected that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #4 may also be delayed past when it was expected. Well, we now know that it will be coming out in… August. 2021 that is. Unless it gets further delayed. But, still, that's a full three months to wait on this Peter Laird/Kevin Eastman future-set return to the heroes in a half shell.

Here's a little look ahead at the covers for The Last Ronin #3 and #4 to tease you further.

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #3 (OF 5)

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC200456

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A/CA) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

Unexpected allies from the past reveal a possible path to salvation! As the Foot Clan sweeps NYC for the rogue Ronin, a final desperate plan in the name of vengeance is made! Spanning decades, this issue's action and intrigue will set up the astounding final issues!In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $8.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Kevin Eastman

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Last Ronin #4 (of 5)—SPOTLIGHT

Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (w) • Kevin Eastman, Esau and Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop (a & c)

With a few key allies, the Ronin takes on the greatest risk yet to infiltrate Baxter Stockman's tech island! What happened many years ago to set the Ronin on this quest for vengeance? Find out in this action-packed penultimate issue!

FC • 52 pages • $8.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Dave Wachter!