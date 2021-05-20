IDW Publishing Full Solicits and Solicitations For August 2021

IDW Publishing has their full solicits and solicitations from July 2021 and beyond, with Star Trek, Transformers, My Little Pony, Sonic The Hedgehog, Marvel Action, Godzilla, Usagi Yojimbo, Star Wars, High Republic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As well as the return of Canto in Canto II monster comic from John Layman and Nick Bradshaw dubbed Bermuda. And quite a lot of Godzilla too.



Bermuda #2 (of 4)

John Layman (w) • Nick Bradshaw (a) • Nick Bradshaw (c)

John Layman and Nick Bradshaw's adventure epic continues!

Bermuda's no fool. She knows better than to take on the Mers, the savage aquatic race of slavers who terrorize all who wash up on the mysterious island of Trangle. But recent arrival Bobby Randolph is determined to save his missing sister, so he goes looking for help in the one place he absolutely should not—Piratetown!

FC • 36 pages • $4.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free virgin variant cover by Nick Bradshaw!

Order 25 copies and get one free variant cover by J. Scott Campbell!

Order 50 copies and get one free virgin variant cover by J. Scott Campbell!



Canto III: Lionhearted #2 (of 6)

David M. Booher (w) • Drew Zucker (a & c)

Fan-favorite CANTO continues! The clockwork knight and his old friend, the warrior Aulaura, are in search of allies in their coming war against the Shrouded Man. Possibly the greatest allies they could hope for are Canto's former slavers, but before they can attempt to build bridges and combine their efforts, they must be found! And the only one who knows where they may be is on the other side of a Kraken!

Join the latest adventure in the Canto-verse that Major Spoilers called "a quest story to savor."

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Mateus Santolouco!



G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #285—Cover A: Andrew Griffith

Larry Hama (w) • Andrew Griffith (a) • Andrew Griffith (c)

"Murder by Assassination" Part 5! EXPLOSIVE FINALE! Murder, mystery, and mayhem continue as the newest JOE continues her investigation into Cobra chaos. Can she, with the help of some special friends, solve the mystery and save the day before it's too late? The plot thickens as Living Legend Larry Hama and superstar artist Andrew Griffith (Transformers) conclude their bombastic tale featuring the exciting new JOE team member—codename: SHERLOCK!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #285—Cover B: Freddie Williams II

Larry Hama (w) • Andrew Griffith (a) • Freddie Williams II (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Julie Anderson!



Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors #5 (of 5)—Cover A: Dan Schoening

Erik Burnham (w) • Dan Schoening (a & c)

Rise Up, Part 5! The time has come to see if the world is worthy of saving! Can our heroes—with a little help from the Shobijin—show Godzilla that mankind is capable of hope? Or will the Priestesses' frightening vision of the future come to pass?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors #5 (of 5)—Cover B: Photo Cover

Erik Burnham (w) • Dan Schoening (a) • Photo Cover (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Philip Murphy!



Junkwraith [TSP]—CERTIFIED COOL

Ellinor Richey (w & a & c)

What she once possessed… now threatens to possess her. Sweden's Ellinor Richey's debut graphic novel is an epic quest for the things left behind, with icy-cool artwork and astonishing sci-fi settings.

What happens when our most precious belongings… no longer belong? When something we loved suddenly becomes junk, a powerful energy is unleashed. One night, ice-skating prodigy Florence Sato is overwhelmed by pressure and throws away her skates. This fateful moment accidentally summons a "junkwraith," a terrifying ghost which seeks revenge for its abandonment by attacking the memories of its former owner. Before she forgets who she is, and to find out who she really wants to be, Florence must set off (with her trusty digital assistant Frank) on a long journey into the Wastelands to put to rest the monster she created.

–Ambitious debut from a tremendously talented young artist (under 30).

–Perfect for fans of Adventure Time, Over the Garden Wall, and Steven Universe, with a combination of raw emotions, deep implications, and outlandish sci-fi creativity (including the cutest electronic sidekick/pet since BB-8!)

–Richey has built up an audience for Junkwraith as a serialized webcomic on Webtoon and Tapas.

SC • FC • $24.99 • 288 pages • 6.5" x 9" • ISBN: 978-1-60309-500-6

Bullet points:

Available in October.

Locke & Key: The Golden Age—SPOTLIGHT

Joe Hill (w) • Gabríel Rodriguez (a & c)

Unlock moments from Keyhouse's long history, expanding the saga of the Locke family in this collection of stories, which includes the epic crossover with DC's The Sandman Universe!

For two hundred years, the Locke family has watched over Keyhouse, a New England mansion where reality has come unhinged and shadows are known to walk on their own. Here they have guarded a collection of impossible keys, instruments capable of unlocking both unparalleled wonder and unimaginable evil.

Take a glimpse into the lives of Chamberlin Locke and his family in the early 20th century as they use the keys to fight battles big and small. From a giant spider inside Keyhouse to the killing fields of Europe during WWI and the depths of Hell, the Lockes are in a constant struggle to keep the dark forces of their world at bay.

Collects three standalone tales, "Small World," the Eisner-nominated "Open the Moon," and the never-before-seen "Face the Music," along with the 3-part …In Pale Battalions Go… and the epic 80-page crossover with The Sandman Universe, Hell & Gone" all from the co-creators of Locke & Key, Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez!

HC • FC • $29.99 • 264 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-785-6

Bullet points:

Available in November.

Collecting hard-to-find one-shots for the first time!

The debut of a never-before-seen L&K tale, "Face the Music"

Also included here: the smash-hit crossover with DC's The Sandman Universe!

Marvel Action: Captain Marvel: Ghost in the Machine (Book Three)

Sam Maggs (w) • Sweeney Boo, Isabel Escalante (a) • Sweeney Boo (c)

The strongest Avenger teams up with two up-and-coming heroes on an internet-breaking adventure! Can they pull the plug on evil?

First, Captain Marvel joins Gwen Stacy, aka Ghost-Spider, for some web-based exploits! Things get APP-rehensive when a new craze—ClikClok—sweeps the city, and the Mad Thinker and the Awesome Android plan to use it for their own nefarious scheme!

Then, just as Carol is recovering from one mission, she starts another—without even knowing it! When technical difficulties bring her face to face with her digital doppelgänger, she'll need some help from the Unbeatable Squirrel Girl to save the day!

Collects Marvel Action: Captain Marvel Vol. Two, issues #1–5.

TPB • FC • $12.99 • 120 pages • 5.6" x 8.5" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-786-3

Bullet points:

Available in October.



Marvel Action: Spider-Man #5

Sarah Graley, Stef Purenins (w) • Philip Murphy (a & c)

The science fair is finally here! Oscorp School of Technology is filled with eager students, proud parents, and possibly an evil principal. Can Spider-Man save everyone without revealing his identity? Find out in an all-new adventure from writers Sarah Graley and Stef Purenins and artist Philip Murphy (Star Trek vs Transformers, Powerpuff Girls)!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Arianna Florean!



My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #101—Cover A: Andy Price

Jeremy Whitley (w) • Toni Kuusisto (a) • Andy Price ( c)

Season 10 continues here!

The Knights of Harmony have arrived in Equestria with a plan to take the Elements of Harmony from our heroes—as the Mane 6 gear up for a climactic showdown, will friendship save the day?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #101—Cover B: JustaSuta

Jeremy Whitley (w) • Andy Price (a) • JustaSuta (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Magdalene Calbraith!



My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Season 10, Vol. 2

Thom Zahler, Jeremy Whitley (w) • Toni Kuusisto, Brianna Garcia, Tony Fleecs (a) • Brianna Garcia (c)

Explore new worlds and go on new adventures with your favorite fillies in these graphic novels that continue the beloved animated series.

The excitement never stops in these three tales! First, Twilight Sparkle is throwing the inaugural Festival of the Two Sisters since Celestia and Luna left—and she calls in the best party planner she knows to help: Pinkie Pie! So, of course, Pinkie reaches out to the best party planner she knows: Cheese Sandwich! Could there be… romance in the air? But wait, who turned off the sound?

Then, Twilight Sparkle's mission to find friendship in all corners of Equestria has taken Rarity, Mage Meadowbrook, Maud, and Big McIntosh to the Kingdom of the Diamond Dogs! But instead of friendship, they find a feud! Can they figure out how to fix the fractured bond between six sisters?

And in the final story, Fluttershy, Pinkie Pie, Trixie, Discord, and Capper visit Abyssinia, but their trip turns sour fast—they weren't supposed to end up in jail! Good thing Capper's old friends are pretty good cat burglars!

Collects My Little Pony issues #94–97 and the 2021 Annual.

TPB • FC • $17.99 • 128 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-845-7

Bullet points:

Available in October.

Sea Creatures: A Smithsonian Coloring Book

Smithsonian Institute (w) • Rachel Curtis (a & c)

Voyage beneath the waves to realms of beauty and mystery—ready for you to color! The Smithsonian Institute presents an awe-inspiring new coloring book that explores the diverse biology of our underwater world.

With this meticulously illustrated coloring book, sea-faring fans of all ages can unlock wonders of the oceanic depths, interacting with the diverse terrain and species that inhabit these watery spaces.

Guided by experts from The Smithsonian and brought to life by Rachel Curtis (Birds: A Smithsonian Coloring Book), these rich pen and ink illustrations invite you to step into captivating scenes featuring the giant squid, sharks, narwhals, electric eels, manatees, turtles, rays, the record-setting Megalodon, and more. Fans of coloring books and aquatic life will find an enchanting realm to explore with their own creativity.

Each page of Sea Creatures: A Smithsonian Coloring Book not only stands alone as a work of art, but is also accompanied by brief and fascinating insights from museum experts, ensuring that time spent coloring is also time spent learning.

This book's deluxe ivory paper allows for a variety of artistic media like pen, pencil, or even watercolor, to ensure your creative vision comes to life just the way you want—and lasts for years to come.

TPB • B&W • $16.99 • 80 pages • 10" x 10" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-846-4

Bullet points:

Available in October.



Sonic the Hedgehog #44—Cover A: Gigi Dutriex

Ian Flynn (w) • Bracardi Curry (a) • Gigi Dutriex (c)

MISSING: Belle the Tinkerer—doll-like look, blue eyes, made of wood, usually wears a green hat, and is known for being clumsy.

The search for Belle begins! Sonic and the Chaotix search far and wide for their new friend as she fights to escape. But will that be enough, or have the bad guys already won…? And where have the Zeti gone? Find out the conclusion to "Zeti Hunt"!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Sonic the Hedgehog #44—Cover B: Jamal Peppers

Ian Flynn (w) • Bracardi Curry (a) • Jamal Peppers (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nathalie Fourdraine!



Star Trek: The Mirror War #0—Cover A: Carlos Nieto—SPOTLIGHT

David & Scott Tipton (w) • Carlos Nieto (a & c)

Get caught up with the Mirror Enterprise-D before its crew—helmed by Jean-Luc Picard—faces new threats and challenges in the upcoming Mirror War event!

Following the failure of the attempt to steal ships from the Prime Universe, Picard and the Mirror Crew are called back to Earth to report to the Emperor personally… so long as they can survive the trip!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Star Trek: Mirror Wars #0—Cover B: Ejiwa "Edge" Ebenebe—SPOTLIGHT

David & Scott Tipton (w) • Carlos Nieto (a) • TBD (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 15 copies and get one free variant cover by Bex Glendining!

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #7

Daniel José Older (w) • Harvey Tolibao (a & c)

As the galaxy prepares for its Republic Fair, Qort and Farzala are sent on a diplomatic mission to negotiate with the Hutts, who have joined them in the fight against the Drengir. But relations turn sour, and it's going to take all of their training to get them out of the situation!

Writer Daniel José Older, bestselling author of Star Wars: Last Shot and artist Harvey Tolibao bring IDW into The High Republic, a massive publishing crossover spanning comics and prose!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Ilias Kyriazis!

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures—The Monster of Temple Peak #1 (of 4)—GEM OF THE MONTH

Cavan Scott (w) • Rachael Stott (a & c)

Follow former Jedi turned saber-for-hire monster hunter Ty Yorrick in her first comic appearance in this all-new High Republic miniseries by Cavan Scott and Rachael Stott!

Ty is a brave yet superstitious monster hunter, traversing the galaxy with KL-03 and her trusty rune-stones fighting the deadliest monsters on any world. After dealing with an escaped Drewen being transported to the Republic Fair, Ty heads to Loreth, where local pioneers have tasked her with taking on the fearsome Gretalax that terrorizes them. She takes the mission but can't shake the feeling that something is amiss with the Force.

FC • 36 pages • $4.99



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #120—Cover A: Jodi Nishijima

Sophie Campbell (w) • Jodi Nishijima (a) • Jodi Nishijima (c)

A protest at the Mutanimals HQ turns violent and threatens to destabilize Mutant Town permanently! TMNT allies and enemies rush to take advantage of the situation but not before Old Hob makes a surprise decision that will shake allegiances!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #120—Cover B: Kevin Eastman

Sophie Campbell (w & a) • Kevin Eastman (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by D. J. Bryant!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Last Ronin #4 (of 5)—SPOTLIGHT

Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (w) • Kevin Eastman, Esau and Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop (a & c)

With a few key allies, the Ronin takes on the greatest risk yet to infiltrate Baxter Stockman's tech island! What happened many years ago to set the Ronin on this quest for vengeance? Find out in this action-packed penultimate issue!

FC • 52 pages • $8.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Dave Wachter!

Transformers #34—Cover A: Winston Chan

Brian Ruckley (w) • Anna Malkova (a) • Winston Chan (c)

"Sea of Rust," part one! Megatron has learned that his former mentor, Termagax, holds a key artifact that could tip the scales of the war firmly in the Decepticons' favor, eliminating the Autobots once and for all. The first order of business, of course, is finding Termagax's House, a mobile building on the run. And as tensions erupt between Megatron's Decepticons and his old mentor, the Autobots put themselves in the crossfire!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers #34—Cover B: Susan Margevich

Brian Ruckley (w) • Anna Malkova (a) • Susan Margevich (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Andrew Griffith!

Transformers: Beast Wars #7—Cover A: Fico Ossio

Erik Burnham (w) • Winston Chan (a) • Fico Ossio (c)

"Pod", part one! After their first explosive battle, both the Maximals and Predacons have allowed a lull to refresh and regroup. But when the first protoform pod comes down and a new entrant to the Beast Wars enters the fray, things are going to change in a major way! But whose side is Blackarachnia on?!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers: Beast Wars #7—Cover B: Ed Pirrie

Erik Burnham (w) • Winston Chan (a) • Ed Pirrie (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Gavin Guidry!



Transformers: King Grimlock #1 (of 5)—Cover A: Cary Nord—GEM OF THE MONTH

Steve Orlando (w) • Agustin Padilla (a) • Cary Nord (c)

KING GRIMLOCK BEGINS! Grimlock, the beloved powerhouse T-rex with an attitude and one of the strongest Cybertronians in existence, finds himself magically transported to a world of fantastical beasts and strange powers! In this savage world, where the strong rule with sword and iron, Grimlock finds a new opportunity to prove he's the strongest there is… but as Grimlock and the human barbarian, Arko, will learn, sometimes brute strength isn't enough.

Written by Steve Orlando (Wonder Woman, Justice League of America) with art by Agustin Padilla (Dungeons & Dragons, Suicide Squad), King Grimlock features the iconic Transformers character in a solo adventure through a world of swords-and-sorcery unlike anything you've ever seen!

FC • 36 pages • $4.99

Transformers: King Grimlock #1 (of 5)—Cover B: Agustin Padilla—GEM OF THE MONTH

Steve Orlando (w) • Agustin Padilla (a & c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Mateus Santolouco!



Transformers: Shattered Glass #1 (of 5)—Cover A: Alex Milne—SPOTLIGHT

Danny Lore (w) • Guido Guidi (a) • Alex Milne (c)

Shattered Glass isn't your average Transformers tale… "Shards" is the story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and the freedom-fighting Decepticon laborers. Join author Danny Lore (James Bond, King in Black: Captain America, Champions) in exploring this fractured alternate universe just before it shatters.

In issue #1, many kilocycles after the Cybertronian War has destroyed Earth, Blurr, an evil Autobot bodyscrapper, hunts his newest bounty who holds a piece of information that could reignite the war.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers: Shattered Glass #1 (of 5)—Cover B: Dan Khanna—SPOTLIGHT

Danny Lore (w) • Guido Guidi (a) • Dan Khanna (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Sara Pitre-Durocher!



Usagi Yojimbo: The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy #3 (of 6)

Stan Sakai (w & a) • David Petersen (c)

Usagi springs his friend Tomoe from captivity in a daring escape! Meanwhile, bounty-hunter Gen gets closer to his deadly prey, Zato-Ino, the blind Swordspig! All this and brand-new color add up to make this one of the most epic Usagi tales of all time!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

GAMES

Miniatures Game!

Galaxy Hunters

Daniel Alves (d)

In Galaxy Hunters, 2­­–4 players take on the role of mercenary pilots in battle mechs hired by Megacorporations to hunt and harvest rampaging mutants. Galaxy Hunters blends the excitement of crafting a unique character with the deep strategy of Euro-style worker placement. Pick your Merc, customize your Mech, and compete in a fierce rivalry to be the top mutant hunter in the Galaxy!

Bullet points:

· Includes four, large (65mm) Battle Mech miniatures!

· Mix and match pilots and mechs to unlock new powers and special abilities with Galaxy Hunters' inventive neural-link system.

· New Ways to Hunt expansion allows for 5 players to compete with more rewards and higher risk!

2–4 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 30 minutes per player • MSRP $79.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01533-1

Item #: IDW 01533

Available Now!

Miniatures Game!

Galaxy Hunters: New Ways To Hunt Expansion

Daniel Alves (d)

With the New Ways To Hunt expansion, Mercs can take on bigger risks for bigger rewards. This expansion offers a 5th player to compete for top Mutant Hunter in the Galaxy! Duar Krill joins the hunt as the newest Mercenary and the Iron Smoker Mech is included in this expansion!

Bullet points:

· Battle through the four main sagas, gaining power and perfecting techniques as you progress, or create a single battle against iconic villains

· Increase your Power Level to gain access to power transformations

· Techniques provide unique abilities that modify your attack rolls

· Requires Galaxy Hunters Base Game to play

· Includes one additional Battle Mech Miniature!

2–5 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 30 minutes • MSRP $29.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01997-1

Item #: IDW 01934

Available Now!

Fan Favorite!

Ghostbusters: Blackout

Jon Cohn (d) Dan Schoening (a & c)

Suffering from a city-wide blackout and an onslaught of ghosts, it's up to the Ghostbusters to quell the chaos and bust those ghosts! Fully cooperative, players allocate dice to bust ghosts, buy upgrades, and move around the city in a game that will have players wishing for just one more die!

Bullet points:

· The Ghostbusters are out to bust familiar faces and foes after a city-wide blackout allows all the ghosts in their containment unit to escape!

· A terrifyingly tough threat management game, players to travel all over New York City to bust baddies and keep the mass hysteria to a minimum.

1–4 players • Playable from ages 12+ • 30–45 minutes • MSRP $39.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01678-9

Item #: IDW 01678

AVAILABLE NOW!

Best Seller!

Batman The Animated Series: Rogues Gallery

Sen-Foong Lim & Jessey Wright (d) • Chris Fenoglio, Jack Lawrence, Dario Brizuela, Marcelo Ferreira & TableTaffy (a)

Defeat the Batman to rule the city! Gotham City's coffers are ripe for the robbing, but one thing stands in the way of the city's supervillains—the reviled Batman. It's time someone finally took out that nuisance! Choose your favorite villain, then go on crime sprees, steal powerful upgrades, recruit nefarious accomplices, and race to complete your master plan and be the first to defeat the World's Greatest Detective!

3–5 players • Playable from ages 12+ • 30–45 minutes • MSRP $34.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01658-1

Item #: IDW 01658

AVAILABLE NOW!

Best Seller!

Batman The Animated Series—Gotham City Under Siege

Richard Launius & Michael Guigliano (d) • Matt Ferguson & TableTaffy (a)

Batman: The Animated Series—Gotham City Under Siege has you and up to four of your friends playing as Batman and his trusted allies. In each round you'll face off against a set of story cards all inspired by the first season of Batman: The Animated Series and roll a pool of dice to complete actions. You'll need to balance between cleaning up the streets of Gotham City and completing story missions in order to protect the city. Let too many civilians fall or buildings be destroyed, and there will be nothing left for Batman to protect!

Bullet points:

Patrol the city streets or prepare to attack from the rooftops of the 3D city.

Play cards and spend dice to use heroic combat abilities or solve mysteries.

Defeat deadly story cards, clear the streets of henchmen, and defeat the villainous bosses!

Features five highly detailed miniatures.

1–5 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 45–60 minutes • MSRP $49.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01537-9

Item #: IDW 01537

AVAILABLE NOW!

Dice Drafting!

The Towers of Arkhanos

Daniel Alves and Eurico Cunha (d) Marcelo Bastos and Rodrigo Ramos (a & c)

Become wizards and help build the mystical Towers of Arkhanos! Roll and draft dice that become part of the towers themselves, learn and cast powerful spells to alter the dice, and rise above the competition with strategic moves in this family game of 3D tower building!

Bullet points:

· Draft dice and place them carefully to build up the Towers of Arkhanos and increase your score.

· Learn and use powerful magic spells that allow you to manipulate the dice.

· An easy-to-learn and quick-to-play game where your choices are limited but their repercussions are meaningful.

2–4 players • Playable from ages 12+ • 30–45 minutes • MSRP $39.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01694-9

Item #: IDW 01694

