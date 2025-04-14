Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: gail simone, Rebel Moon, zack snyder

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Nemesis by Gail Simone & Federico Bertoni

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Nemesis by Gail Simone and Federico Bertoni, coming from Titan Comics in July 2025

Article Summary Zack Snyder partners with Gail Simone for Rebel Moon: Nemesis comic, out in July 2025 via Titan Comics.

Nemesis, played by Doona Bae, becomes a sword-wielding assassin facing Imperium soldiers.

Gail Simone reveals Nemesis' origin in this action-packed, revenge western prequel.

Experience Nemesis' epic journey with Federico Bertoni's art as part of Rebel Moon's extended universe.

Bleeding Cool previously reported that a year ago at WonderCon 2024, Gail Simone revealed that she'd been contacted by Zack Snyder to write a comic based on the character of Nemesis. And Zack Snyder confirmed that they were moving forward with the series. A week later, Gail Simone confirmed that she had signed onto the project, saying "I am literally writing her today!" and that the story would tell Nemesis' origin and span worlds. "Next is something super cool, I get to tell the UNKNOWN tale of the origin of the coolest character in the REBEL MOON universe. Working closely with Zack Snyder, it's just the fantastic, bloody, worlds-spanning tale of NEMESIS! From Titan Comics! You WILL be surprised!" In November, Simone stated that she was currently writing it "I am writing the last issue today and it is a BANGER" and in December that "Scripts are all done, art is being done!", Last month Gail Simone posted to social media that we might be getting something official soon. "I think it's announced very soon, my scripts are all down and I've seen the art, it's lovely and stylized." And now, somehow, Variety reports the "EXCLUSIVE" news that Rebel Moon: Nemesis is to be a sequel comic from Titan Comics about Nemesis, played on-screen by Doona Bae, and written by Gail Simone. How do they get their scoops?

Drawn by Federico Bertoni, Rebel Moon: Nemesis will take place "before Nemesis became a sword-wielding partly-mechanical assassin, and is described as an action-packed and badass story in the style of a revenge western, in which an innocent woman finds herself in the path of Imperium soldiers who slaughter her family."

"I feel like this story was a little bit destined to happen, somehow. My family and I were watching 'Rebel Moon' and really enjoying it, and I just immediately focused on Nemesis," said writer Simone. "I loved the badassery of her, but also the way she addressed grief, and recognized it in others. I just was completely smitten with her, and I actually said to my family: Man, I would love to write her someday. Well, someone was listening because I get this message that Zack would like to talk to me about writing that exact character. Who am I to argue with fate? She's a powerful, powerful character, she leaps off the page (and screen) and I cannot even explain how much I enjoyed playing in this sandbox." "I'm so excited for fans to be back in the world of 'Rebel Moon' — there are so many stories yet to be discovered, and the tale of Nemesis and her revenge is one fans won't want to miss," said Titan Comics editor Jake Devine. "Not only does it unwrap the enigma of her character, but it has some epic assassinations, beautiful locations, and badass showdowns. Working with Gail has been a dream and I can't wait for readers to immerse themselves in this extended universe that she's created."

Rebel Moon: Nemesis is the second comic book spin-off following Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe by Magdalene Visaggio, Clark Bint and Francesco Segala from Titan Comics last year, though Variety forgot to name them. I first saw Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon while sitting directly next to Zack Snyder, in a screening room in Soho. He kept glancing at me during the screening. No pressure… and despite some hostile reviews, I rather like it. But Gail Simone liked it even more.

