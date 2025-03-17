Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: gail simone, zack snyder

Zack Snyder & Gail Simone's Rebel Moon: Nemesis Comic To Be Announced

Zack Snyder and Gail Simone's upcoming Rebel Moon: Nemesis comic will be announced from Titan Comics any day now

I first saw Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon while sitting directly next to Zack Snyder, in a screening room in Soho. He kept glancing at me during the screening. No pressure… and despite some hostile reviews, I rather like it. But Gail Simone liked it even more.

When comic book writer Gail Simone saw Rebel Moon, she tweeted to Zack Snyder, saying "I loved it. Nemesis is my new favorite. @ZackSnyder" later following up to say "Be aware, REBEL MOON is an everything bagel. If you don't like everything cool being thrown into the soup, you probably won't like it. I loved it. Can't wait for part two."

Almost exactly a year ago at WonderCon 2024, Gail Simone revealed that this tweet had been successful and that she'd been contacted by Zack Snyder to write a comic based on the character of Nemesis. And Zack Snyder confirmed that they were moving forward with the series. A week later, Gail Simone confirmed that she had signed onto the project, saying "I am literally writing her today!" and that the story would tell Nemesis' origin and span worlds. "Next is something super cool, I get to tell the UNKNOWN tale of the origin of the coolest character in the REBEL MOON universe. Working closely with Zack Snyder, it's just the fantastic, bloody, worlds-spanning tale of NEMESIS! From Titan Comics! You WILL be surprised!" In November, Simone stated that she was currently writing it "I am writing the last issue today and it is a BANGER" and in December that "Scripts are all done, art is being done!"

Yesterday, Gail Simone posted to social media that we might be getting something official soon. "I think it's announced very soon, my scripts are all down and I've seen the art, it's lovely and stylized." June 2024 solicits and solicitations from Titan Comics maybe? July at a push?

Previously, Titan Comics published Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe by Mags Visaggio, Zack Snyder and Clark Bint.

