ARK: Aberration Ascended Gets An Expansion With Bob's Tall Tales 2

Studio Wildcard has released ARK: Bob's Tall Tales - Steampunk Ascent and an expansion pack for ARK: Aberration Ascended, both available

Last week, Studio Wildcard released new content for two entries of the ARK series, as ARK: Aberration Ascended Expansion Pack and ARK: Bob's Tale Tales have new releases. The first is a completely free expansion pack to the main game, as you'll be given more sci-fi content that will drive you mad or just make you giggle with delight at all the new content. The second is technically called Bob's Tale Tales – Steampunk Ascent, which adds new content to the offshoot release of the franchise. We have more info on both below, along with their respective trailers, as the content for both is now live.

ARK: Aberration Ascended Expansion Pack

This hauntingly beautiful, derelict ARK is a sci-fi-themed, vertigo-inducing, bioluminescent cave system. Survivors will drop onto a damaged, radioactive ARK, featuring a myriad of lush underground biomes containing exotic new creatures and gear to be acquired or crafted, along with dangerous surprises and horrors untold.

Harsh and Dark! Aberration places survivors on a damaged ARK whose internal atmosphere has leaked away, resulting in a harsh surface with intense radiation and a plethora of lush biomes underground. With the maintenance systems of this ARK malfunctioning, the many hazards, creatures, and nature of the environment present a treacherous new world to explore and master. Navigate your way down to the deepest depths of Aberration to discover the ancient terror that lurks within…

Aberration places survivors on a damaged ARK whose internal atmosphere has leaked away, resulting in a harsh surface with intense radiation and a plethora of lush biomes underground. With the maintenance systems of this ARK malfunctioning, the many hazards, creatures, and nature of the environment present a treacherous new world to explore and master. Navigate your way down to the deepest depths of Aberration to discover the ancient terror that lurks within… New Creatures! Encounter, capture, and tame 15 new creature types with amazing abilities, including the feathered fiend Yi Ling! This unique creature has a flair for the dramatic—part raptor, part rogue, and all sharp edges. Yi Ling joins other Aberration-specific creatures, including, among others, the self-camouflaging 'Rock Drake' and the luminous 'Lantern Pets.'

Encounter, capture, and tame 15 new creature types with amazing abilities, including the feathered fiend Yi Ling! This unique creature has a flair for the dramatic—part raptor, part rogue, and all sharp edges. Yi Ling joins other Aberration-specific creatures, including, among others, the self-camouflaging 'Rock Drake' and the luminous 'Lantern Pets.' Craft 50+ Unique Items! With 30 new Engrams to speed your crafting, you'll now have access to cave-climbing picks, gliding wingsuits, and ziplines to traverse this new ARK. Survivors can dominate the harsh environment and protect themselves with hazmat outfits, charge lanterns, flashbangs, batteries, glowsticks, railguns and much more. Thrive by gathering new resources, using fishing baskets, and gas collectors.

ARK: Bob's Tall Tales – Steampunk Ascent

This second entry in the larger-than-life Bob's Tall Tales series takes you beyond the underground chaos of Aberration and into a world where gears, cogs, and steam power reign supreme! The saga is narrated by ARK's legendary "Bob" (Karl Urban, The Boys) to young Meeka, (Auliʻi Cravalho, Moana), recounting his absolutely pivotal role within ARK's epic storyline. Each entry in Bob's Tall Tales delivers unique creatures and vehicles, and with Steampunk Ascent, you can defy the subterranean depths by Zeppelin Airship, swing from luminous spider-silk strands with the new 'Cosmo' tame, and meet SIR-5rM8 (voiced by Alan Tudyk, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) a trusty clockwork-robot companion! Gum up adversaries with viscid projectiles, and even evade attacks with a wondrous watch that allows you to slip backwards to safety! SIR-5rM8 will be at your side to help brave the lethal underworld while also automating all domestic survival chores. Additionally, within Steampunk Ascent, players will unlock:

3 New Weapons & Tools

11 New Structures

40+ Cosmetic Structure Skins

15 New Player Character Cosmetics

1 New Creature Saddle Cosmetic

