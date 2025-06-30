Posted in: Apple, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: F1: The Movie

A Sequel To F1®: The Movie Is Reportedly Being Considered

Following a successful opening weekend at the box office, Apple Studios is reportedly considering a sequel to F1®: The Movie.

Article Summary Apple Studios is reportedly considering a sequel to F1®: The Movie after a strong box office debut.

Director Joseph Kosinski has addressed the possibility, leaving the story open for future installments.

Variety reports that plans for a sequel are gathering momentum following the film's successful launch.

The opening weekend performance will be key to determining long-term sequel prospects for F1®: The Movie.

To say that Apple Studios needed the win with F1®: The Movie might be the understatement of the century. Apple hasn't had a major box office success with its theatrical releases, and the last couple of bombs have been bombs with big budgets. So they needed this movie to do well both critically and commercially, and they got the double win this weekend. It seemed that everyone involved knew what was on the horizon. In an interview with GQ, which was posted two days ago but conducted likely well before that, director Joseph Kosinski was asked about a potential sequel and said that it was for the audience to decide.

"That's up for the audience to decide," Kosinski says. "I think we leave it on a really open-ended moment for Sonny, for Kate [played by Kerry Condon], and for Joshua. So yeah, I think there's certainly more to tell of the APXGP team, and where Sonny Hayes goes from here. But that's not my decision."

Well, it seems like the audience might have made their decision considering the opening weekend. In a piece shared by Variety, it sounds like those sequel plans for F1®: The Movie are a bit more solid. They are reporting that "gears are turning on a potential sequel to 'F1,' according to knowledgeable sources." None of this should be surprising after that weekend, but the next few weeks will be interesting. It's one thing to have a good opening weekend; it's another to have legs at the box office and have legs with lots of other summer competition.

F1®: The Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes F1®, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1® driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Chad Oman.

The highly anticipated Formula 1® racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1®, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

F1® also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan, and composer Hans Zimmer.

Apple Original Films presents a Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Film by Joseph Kosinski, F1®, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX nationwide on June 27, 2025, and internationally beginning June 25, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!