The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E07 Preview: Con-Con Conundrum

Here's our updated look at tonight's episode of TNT and Showrunner Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, S01E07: "And the Con-Con."

We promised an updated preview for TNT and Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E07: "And the Con-Con," so we wanted to make sure that we didn't disappoint. This week, we've got a conspiracy convention, mind control, and some additional insights into Connor's (Bluey Robinson) backstory. But based on what we've seen so far, we were sold the moment we saw the costumes coming into play. What follows is a look at the official overview and image gallery, followed by the episode trailer, a sneak peek of tonight's adventure, and a look back at last week's episode.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E07: "And the Con-Con" Preview

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 7: "And the Con-Con" – Connor (Bluey Robinson) is forced to reconnect with people from his pre-Library life, and must defeat an old adversary who has grown powerful in his absence. Written by Tom MacRae.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars, with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

