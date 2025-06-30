Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Endurance Motorsport Series, KT Racing

BMW Will Provide Two Cars For Endurance Motorsport Series

BMW revealed that they are the latest company to provide cars for Endurance Motorsport Series, as two vehicles will be included

Players will drive the BMW M Hybrid V8 Hypercar and BMW M4 GT3 in the upcoming racing game.

Fuji Speedway joins the roster, expanding Endurance Motorsport Series’ legendary track selection.

Experience multi-class racing as both driver and engineer in a realistic motorsport simulation.

Nacon and KT Racing revealed that they are working with BMW to bring two different vehicles over to their next game, Endurance Motorsport Series. The game is still in development, so it's not like you can race these cars anytime soon. However, you will eventually have access to both the BMW M Hybrid V8 in the Hypercar category and the BMW M4 GT3. The team also confirmed that the Fuji Speedway track from Japan will be added to the game as one of the circuits. Enjoy checking them all out in the video above as we're still waiting on a release date.

Endurance Motorsport Series

Manage the race from the stands, drive legendary cars and enjoy a genuine endurance race experience. As both driver and engineer, in this unique simulation victory can only come through teamwork. Endurance is one of the most demanding and comprehensive requirements in motor sport. In this sport, more than in others, the key to success lies in perfect team coordination. Endurance Motorsport Series lets you experience this not only in the role of driver, but also in the heart of the pits as a racing engineer. Endurance Motorsport Series provides unique gameplay in which the way you adapt your decisions and race strategy to events (incidents, weather, etc) is just as important as your driving skills. You will have to find the best balance between speed and consistency in your search for victory.

In addition to the genuine challenge posed by the duration of the races, one of the prominent features of endurance racing is that it is multi-class. You progress through a selection of the best Hypercars, LMP2 and GT from the major car manufacturers. Developed using the KT Engine, which has been specifically developed for motorsport simulation, Endurance Motorsport Series offers realistic driving and faithfully reproduces some of the world's most legendary tracks. We will be sharing more information about Endurance Motorsport Series, its game modes and innovative approach in the coming months!

