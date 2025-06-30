Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture | Tagged: d&d, Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks: Bound for Ruin, Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks: Dealing with Dragons, Random House Worlds
Dungeons & Dragons New Fallbacks Novel Arrives In July
Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks: Dealing with Dragons has been announced for July, a sequel to last year's Bound for Ruin
- Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks: Dealing with Dragons releases in July as a sequel to Bound for Ruin
- The Fallbacks return with a bard, wizard, fighter, rogue, and their unconventional cleric, Baldric
- Baldric loses his divine powers when a mysterious entity attempts to claim his soul
- The party must outwit an otherworldly foe and face dragons to save their cleric and Faerûn
Random House Worlds revealed a new Dungeons & Dragons novel arriving this month, a sequel to The Fallbacks storyline. The book is called Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks: Dealing with Dragons and serves as a sequel to the 2024 novel Bound for Ruin, both penned by the author Jaleigh Johnson. We have more details about the story below, as it will be released on July 29, 2024.
Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks: Dealing with Dragons
