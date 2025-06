Dungeons & Dragons New Fallbacks Novel Arrives In July

When the day is threatened by tyrannical foes or monstrous fiends, the people of Faerûn place their trust in the realm's mighty heroes. When the mighty heroes don't show up, they get the Fallbacks. The team: A flamboyant bard with a bandstand's worth of secrets. A wizard whose thirst for knowledge leads her to triumph and trouble. A virtuous fighter with a family that's anything but. A cunning rogue just trying to keep everyone together. And then there's the party's cleric. Baldric has always had an unorthodox approach to divinity. While other folk of faith hitch their wagons to one god or another, this cleric figures that if his magic and might can serve many gods and reap the rewards of the entire pantheon, everyone wins.

But there's a price to be paid for the power to protect Faerûn. And every debt must one day be collected. Baldric finds himself cut off from his connection to the divine when a mysterious and otherworldly entity starts to invade his negotiations. And this entity wants more than Baldric's service—it wants his soul. The Fallbacks race to free their cleric from his shadowy debtholder, but the heat is on—in more ways than one—because the being trying to lay claim to Baldric isn't exactly a god. Forget striking bargains with deities. To get out of this jam, the Fallbacks will have to deal with dragons.