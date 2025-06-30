Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cards and Towers, Family Devs, indie.io

Cards and Towers Receives Late-July Steam Release Date

The new roguelike deckbuilding real-time tower defense game Cards and Towers has a release date, set for release later this July

Article Summary Cards and Towers launches on Steam in late July, blending deckbuilding with real-time tower defense.

Enjoy roguelike runs with hundreds of unlockable cards and powerful card combo strategies each session.

Deploy towers and use item, power, and active cards to adapt your defense in chaotic, evolving battles.

Procedural card variety and global leaderboards promise fresh, competitive gameplay every run.

Indie game developer Family Devs and publisher indie.io have provided their next game, Cards and Towers, with a proper release date for Steam. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a miux of several genres into a bit of a chaotic kind of title. You're getting roguelike and deckbuilding mechanics meshed together with real-time tower defense strategies, as you'll protect your base from an endless onslaught of enemies. We have more details about the game for you, along with the latest trailer highlighting the gameplay, as the title will drop onto PC on July 23, 2025.

Cards and Towers

Cards and Towers is a run-based roguelike that blends dynamic deckbuilding with real-time tower defense. Build your deck, deploy your towers, and adapt your strategy as you face increasingly challenging waves. Each run is a new opportunity to discover powerful combos, climb the leaderboard, and prove your mastery. Choose your cards wisely! With hundreds of unlockable cards, every run presents new opportunities. Synergize your picks to maximize efficiency and control the battlefield. Combine two cards of the same quality to receive a random, more powerful card, and reshape your strategy mid-run.

This isn't passive tower defense. Deploy tower and unit cards to establish your defenses in real time. Use item cards to gain ongoing effects, power cards for instant impact, and active cards to shift the tide in your favor. Every choice matters, and your survival depends on it. Every session is different, thanks to procedural card variety, evolving tactics, and escalating challenges. Hone your skills, chase new strategies, and climb the world leaderboard with each new run. Play your way! Whether you're using a controller or mouse and keyboard, Cards and Towers supports your preferred input. Designed for comfort and precision, so you can stay focused on the strategy.

