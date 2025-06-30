Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, Gimmighoul, pokemon

Shiny & Costume Gimmighoul Arrives For Pokémon GO Anniversary

If you are a fan of costumed Pokémon or if you missed the Shiny Jirachi Masterwork Research, this upcoming Pokémon GO event is for you.

Article Summary Celebrate Pokémon GO’s 9th Anniversary with Shiny Gimmighoul and costumed Pokémon in wild and raids.

Event runs July 1–6, 2025, featuring party hat starters, exclusive bonuses, and special Timed Research.

Paid research unlocks exclusive items, party-costumed Gimmighoul, and a returning Shiny Jirachi quest.

Enjoy increased Lucky Friend chances, Shiny raid encounters, XP, Stardust, and rotating daily event perks.

Shiny Gimmighoul, a focus on costumed Pokémon, and more have been announced for the 9th anniversary celebration of Pokémon GO.

Here's what's happening for Pokémon GO's 9th Anniversary Party:

Date and time: Tuesday, July 1, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, July 1, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: While no new species will debut, we will be able to obtain Pokémon featuring new costumes: Ivysaur wearing a party hat Venusaur wearing a party hat Gimmighoul holding a 9th anniversary coin (can be Shiny). Niantic notes that Golden Lure Modules don't attract Gimmighoul holding a 9th anniversary coin

While no new species will debut, we will be able to obtain Pokémon featuring new costumes: Shiny release: Gimmighoul will be Shiny for the first time.

Gimmighoul will be Shiny for the first time. Wild Spawns: Bulbasaur wearing a party hat (can be Shiny), Charmander wearing a party hat (can be Shiny), and Squirtle wearing a party hat (can be Shiny). The announcement also notes that first partner Pokémon will appear on certain dates throughout the event.

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat (can be Shiny), Charmander wearing a party hat (can be Shiny), and Squirtle wearing a party hat (can be Shiny). The announcement also notes that first partner Pokémon will appear on certain dates throughout the event. Event bonuses: Increased chance to become Lucky Friends. Increased chance to get Lucky Pokémon in trades. PokéStops may turn gold without a Golden Lure Module. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Pikachu wearing a cake hat and Shiny Eevee wearing a party hat from raids. Gimmighoul holding a 9th anniversary coin will have a 9th anniversary–themed Special Background! Friendship levels will increase faster than normal through opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles. Chance of finding 9 or 99 (or maybe more!) Gimmighoul Coins when you spin a PokéStop with a Golden Lure Module. During the 9th Anniversary Party, you may discover party hats in the wild. Tapping on them will award items, or encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Field Research: Complete Field Research tasks to earn items and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. This includes Gimmighoul holding a 9th anniversary coin—if you're lucky! Timed Research offering XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Bulbasaur wearing a party hat, Wobbuffet wearing a party hat, Gimmighoul holding a 9th anniversary coin, and more! Rotating bonuses: July 1 at 10:00 a.m. – July 3 at 10:00 a.m. local time: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator on these days. July 3 at 10:00 a.m. – July 5 at 10:00 a.m. local time: 2× XP for catching Pokémon. July 5 at 10:00 a.m. – July 6 at 8:00 p.m. local time: 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Raids: One-Star Raids: Pikachu wearing a cake hat (can be Shiny), Eevee wearing a party hat (can be Shiny)

Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be purchase a $1.99 Timed Research that includes: One Super Incubator One Max Mushroom An encounter with Gimmighoul holding a 9th anniversary coin And more. Niantic notes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

Trainers will be purchase a $1.99 Timed Research that includes: Shiny Jirachi Masterwork Research: You will get a second chance at this Shiny Jirachi research, but only if you haven't already purchased it. Niantic writes: "For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to pick up a Masterwork Research story, Wish Granted, which leads to an encounter with Shiny Jirachi!* Ticket holders will gain access to the Masterwork Research story during the 9th Anniversary Party event. To receive the Masterwork Research, you must open Pokémon GO at some point during the event. After you've received the Masterwork Research, you can complete it at any time." Trainers who purchase this Masterwork Research story or have previously received the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted (either active or completed) can also enjoy the following bonuses for the duration of our 9th Anniversary Party event: 2× Incense duration 2× Daily Adventure Incense duration 2× Lucky Egg duration

You will get a second chance at this Shiny Jirachi research, but only if you haven't already purchased it. Niantic writes:

