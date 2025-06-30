Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cinnamon toast crunch, general mills

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Wants You To Win Free Cereal For a Year

Do you know why all the bits of Cinnamon Toast Crunch are eating each other? If you figure it out, you could win free cereal for a year

The cereal squares are mysteriously eating each other, leaving just one lone piece in select boxes.

Fans are asked to join an interactive hunt on the Cinnamon Toast Crunch website to track down rogue boxes.

Social media buzz grows as content creators receive cryptic clues and exclusive one-square boxes.

General Mills has launched a new campaign for Cinnamon Toast Crunch, where they would like you to solve a mystery and win free cereal for a year. In a new campaign, the pieces of real have started eating each other, and no one can understand why. The short version is that they want you to look for boxes that contain "The Last Square," and if you find one, you could be in the running to win a supply that will last you a year. We have more info below, as you can get more details on their website.

What's Happening to Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

In an unexpected turn of breakfast events, the crunchy, swirly Cinnadust-covered cereal squares are eating each other. Notorious for their rowdy, chomp-happy behavior, the squares are spiraling further out of control than ever before, and we're still uncovering how far it's gone. Turns out, when something tastes this good, it can lead to… unexpected consequences. There have been reports of mysterious occurrences: muffled crunching from behind pantry doors, swirls of loose Cinnadust, and sealed boxes with just one lone square inside. The chaos escalated when content creators began receiving sealed boxes containing a single surviving cereal square and cryptic clues, fueling speculation and playful sleuthing across social media.

After launching an internal search, we traced the source to a limited run where some Cinna-Squares seem to have snacked their way through the rest of the box. We're calling each of these lone pieces of cereal "The Last Square." Cinnamon Toast Crunch is asking our biggest fans to visit cinnamontoastcrunch.com to join the search to find these rogue boxes. You can opt in for a chance to get your own box and if yours contains "The Last Square," you'll be eligible to redeem it for a full year's supply of Cinnamon Toast Crunch to help us contain the cinnamon-y chaos.

