Lady Baltimore: The Daughters of Medusa #2 Preview: Witchy Showdown

Sofia's team faces a new supernatural threat in Lady Baltimore: The Daughters of Medusa #2 as evil powers seek a dangerous successor this Wednesday.

Sofia and her team face a new supernatural threat as evil powers seek a dangerous successor

Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Bridgit Connell, and Michelle Madsen deliver the next chapter in this two-part story

Lady Baltimore: The Daughters of Medusa #2

by Mike Mignola & Christopher Golden & Bridgit Connell & Abigail Larson, cover by Michelle Madsen

The formidable Medusa and her followers were only the first threat to Sofia and her team, as a burgeoning successor could be the nail in the coffin of the battle for good over evil if their power falls into the wrong hands. Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Bridgit Connell, and Michelle Madsen continue their horror adventure series in this new two-part story.

Dark Horse Comics

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 02, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801360300211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

