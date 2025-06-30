Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cats Away, Studio Saizensen

Cats Away Confirmed For PC & Console Release Next Week

After already being released in Japan a couple of years ago, Cats Away is finally getting a Western release for Steam, PS5, and Switch

Article Summary Cats Away launches on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 in July after its Japanese debut in 2023.

Embark on a cat-filled maritime adventure with three sisters, pirate guilds, and magical secrets.

Customize your ship, recruit 60+ catmates, and unlock powerful weapons, ships, and online modes.

Enjoy 30+ hours of single-player gameplay packed with exploration, ship battles, and side missions.

Indie game developer Studio Saizensen and publisher Nicalis have confirmed the game Cats Away is coming out in the West in July. The game had already been released back in 2023 in Japan, but it caught on a little with people getting their hands on it, so naturally, it was eventually going to come out to Western audiences at some point. Now we know the game will be coming to PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PS54 on July 10, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here!

Cats Away

After serving as apprentice sailors, three seafaring sisters and their faithful cat crewmates reunite at the port where their father's ship is docked. But when the father doesn't show and the ship is suddenly attacked, they embark on a perilous maritime journey involving pirate guilds, a mysterious cat-hating syndicate, ancient magic spells, giant mutated monsters and more! Help Kanna, Lilia and Alicia to navigate through dangerous waters, upgrade their ship's armaments, recruit a crew of skilled catmates and discover their father's biggest secret!

In Cats Away, players manage the crew and resources of a sailing ship on an exciting and dangerous exploratory voyage. Steer the ship during combat, maneuvering into more advantageous positions and giving orders on the fly to counter enemy tactics. Between battles, dock in faraway ports-of-call to upgrade weapons and equipment, meet new friends (and enemies), learn new skills and much more. Take on side missions to earn treasure, level-up the captain and the crew and open new routes to uncharted waters!

Cats, Cats, & More Cats: Assemble a crew of catmates from 60 different breeds to man weapons, pilot remote units, repair and maintain the ship and administer first aid

Assemble a crew of catmates from 60 different breeds to man weapons, pilot remote units, repair and maintain the ship and administer first aid Engaging Story: Enjoy a dramatic single-player adventure with 30+ hours of thrills, laughs and adventure

Enjoy a dramatic single-player adventure with 30+ hours of thrills, laughs and adventure Choose a Captain: Access different commands during combat depending on which of the three sisters is at the helm

Access different commands during combat depending on which of the three sisters is at the helm Unlockable Ships: Customize each craft's equipment, weaponry, colors and pirate flags

Customize each craft's equipment, weaponry, colors and pirate flags Over 30 Remote Units: Launch detachable watercraft, airships and submarines operated by your cat crewmates

Launch detachable watercraft, airships and submarines operated by your cat crewmates Over 150 Unique Weapons: Equip an arsenal from catapults and spear guns to gatling guns, torpedos and laser cannons

Equip an arsenal from catapults and spear guns to gatling guns, torpedos and laser cannons Unlockable Online Mode: Join a Guild and compete in Gate Battles to gain control over the sea and become the Pirate King

Join a Guild and compete in Gate Battles to gain control over the sea and become the Pirate King Celebrity Catmates: Unlock cat crew members based on Umihara Kawase, Cotton and Ria

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!