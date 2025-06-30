Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Backyard Baseball ‘01, Playground Productions

Backyard Baseball '01 Arrives For Steam & Mobile This July

After the success of Backyard Baseball '97, Playground Productions is now bringing back Backyard Baseball ‘01 for mobile and PC

Article Summary Backyard Baseball ‘01 launches on Steam and mobile this July, fully updated from the original release.

Features enhanced graphics, audio, and intuitive controls suitable for all ages and platforms.

Build your dream team with 30 backyard kids and 28 legendary MLB pros including Jeter and Rodriguez.

Enjoy Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulty, plus pick-up, single game, and full season modes.

Indie game studio Mega Cat Studios and Playground Productions are coming together for their next retro release, as Backyard Baseball '01 will be released for Steam and mobile devices. Following the success of Backyard Baseball '97, this is a fully updated version of the original with upgraded graphics and audio, as well as the majority of the MLB stars that were added to the game as optional teammates to the roster. We have more info below from the team as the game comes out on July 8, 2025.

Backyard Baseball '01

Relive the second baseball game in the Backyard Sports franchise, now enhanced to run on Steam. Whether you're picking your dream team, playing a pick-up game, or diving into a full season, step up to the plate and experience the game that made baseball fun for everyone! Backyard Baseball '01 teams up the Backyard kids with Backyardified professional legends. Create your own Backyard team, customize your uniforms, and strategize to win the Championship. Play a single pick-up game, play through an entire season, or play against other Backyard Baseball players around the country. Backyard Baseball '01 features intuitive controls for all ages!

Play with the legend himself, Pablo Sanchez and build a roster from a cast of 30 hilarious child athletes and 31 legendary pros that made Backyard Baseball '01 a sports classic. 28 of the original 31 MLB Pros are returning to the game, including Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, and Cal Ripken, Jr.

Nostalgic Gameplay: Relive the classic fun and excitement of Backyard Baseball.

Relive the classic fun and excitement of Backyard Baseball. Iconic Characters: Play with legendary baseball players alongside your favorite Backyard athletes.

Play with legendary baseball players alongside your favorite Backyard athletes. Customizable Teams: Create your dream team with unique names, uniforms, and rosters.

Create your dream team with unique names, uniforms, and rosters. Multiple Game Modes: Enjoy a variety of game modes, including quick games, single games, and seasons.

Enjoy a variety of game modes, including quick games, single games, and seasons. Global Leaderboards: Compete against players worldwide and track your progress.

Compete against players worldwide and track your progress. Engaging Gameplay: Experience the thrill of baseball action with intuitive controls and realistic gameplay.

Experience the thrill of baseball action with intuitive controls and realistic gameplay. Power-Ups: Enhance your gameplay with exciting power-ups.

Enhance your gameplay with exciting power-ups. Lively Commentary: Listen to the hilarious banter from Sunny Day and Vinnie

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!